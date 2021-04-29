 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   People are soiling their underwear to help the earth, and not just because someone said we're running out of bourbon
21
    More: Interesting, Soil, Undergarment, health of the soil, Humus, School of Environmental, School students, Boxer briefs, white cotton underwear  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 4:38 PM



21 Comments
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Soil Your Undies Challenge


DONE!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

blatz514: Soil Your Undies Challenge


DONE!

[Fark user image 765x627]


This too....

nrn.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the environment!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear. Poop thread.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, RUNNING OUT OF BOURBON!!!!!
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pfft.  Like I ever need a reason to soil my chonies.

/plbbblt
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I try to buy 100% cotton (or other natural fibers) blankets and towels, because when they get worn out they make excellent weed block when put under mulch. When it comes time to put more mulch down there's nothing left to clean up.

/getting hard to find 100% cotton.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Actually, that's pretty cool. A bit of science anyone can do.

Science is awesome.
 
Pinner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Voted most likely to bury his underwear in the backyard.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Um, yeah. I do it for the earth. Yeah. That's it.
 
tasteme
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"My soil is better than yours because I have more degraded pants"

This is my next pick-up line
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


Oh, that kind of soil...
 
darkeyes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If I buried my underwear nothing would grow in that spot for a hundred years.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Get the fark out our garden!"
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ah, the newest branch of life sciences: Nugentology.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Heamer: Ah, the newest branch of life sciences: Nugentology.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Running out of bourbon? Who said that?

Cuz if someone came up to me and said that to my face, I swear, I'll cut the b*tch!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tasteme: "My soil is better than yours because I have more degraded pants"

This is my next pick-up line


"Hey, baby. How would you like to mulch your underwear in my backyard tonight?"
 
englaja
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FINALLY my nursing-home-bound father is useful to society, instead of the drain he was as a violent, abusive and megalomaniacal cop.

*clicky*

Oh. Never mind, back to the Depends for him.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
on one or more of the mile and a half walks home from elementary school....

maybe a pair or two were 'lost'.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

