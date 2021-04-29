 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   U.S. GDP surges 6.4% in the 1st QTR. Of note: Fed Balance Sheet nears $8 trillion and growing. Everything is fine. This is fine   (cnbc.com) divider line
68
    More: News, Monetary policy, Great Depression, Federal Reserve System, United States public debt, Macroeconomics, Unemployment, federal level, Economic activity  
•       •       •

960 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 29 Apr 2021 at 8:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, Raygun said it was all good.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey GOP, biggest Q1 gain since 1984, when your god Ronald Reagan was President.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass vaccinations and having someone more stable than a five-year-old on pixie stix in the Oval Office helps a lot.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who has taken ECON 101 can tell you that this is bad!

Difficulty:  ECON 101 does not cover monetary supply, central banking, and related macroeconomic concepts
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Hey GOP, biggest Q1 gain since 1984, when your god Ronald Reagan was President.

[Fark user image image 371x323]


FTFA Outside of the reopening-fueled third-quarter surge last year, it was the best period for GDP since the third quarter of 2003.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MMT says you're wrong subby.  Also Darth Cheney himself weighed in on this, so stop pretending to care as soon as a Democrat is president.

quoteparrot.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not burning house, subby.  Despite what the GOP says every time we have a deficit *under a Democrat.*
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Walker: Hey GOP, biggest Q1 gain since 1984, when your god Ronald Reagan was President.

[Fark user image image 371x323]

FTFA Outside of the reopening-fueled third-quarter surge last year, it was the best period for GDP since the third quarter of 2003.


Those two things aren't mutually exclusive.

Biggest Q1 increase since 1984 and biggest increase in any quarter since 3Q 2003, aside from the surge last year.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Anyone who has taken ECON 101 can tell you that this is bad!

Difficulty:  ECON 101 does not cover monetary supply, central banking, and related macroeconomic concepts


Sounds like something the Rothschilds would say.

Nice try, pal.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had a revenue problem since the Norqs poisoned the well.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh My Glob!  Biden has spent 8 trillion in the first 100 days?  Who's controlling the nation's purse strings?  Turtleman needs to go full Gamera on Biden.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageFark user imageFark user image
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


I love roller coasters!!!
 
gar1013
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Anyone who has taken ECON 101 can tell you that this is bad!

Difficulty:  ECON 101 does not cover monetary supply, central banking, and related macroeconomic concepts


Maybe at the degree mill you went to.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Don't worry, we'll just sell an asset, like Hawaii or Alaska to bring us back into the black.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Oh My Glob!  Biden has spent 8 trillion in the first 100 days?  Who's controlling the nation's purse strings?  Turtleman needs to go full Gamera on Biden.


No, Biden has not spent $8 trillion in his first 100 days. Where did you get that from?
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.


It's always the same guys, right or wrong. All the economists on Earth, if laid end to end, would fail to reach a conclusion.
 
gar1013
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Current" dollar GDP increased by over 10%, compared to the "Real" growth reported above.

Hope you like inflation, and by like, I mean:

1) own property
2) own financial assets
3) have most of you debt be fixed rate and long duration

If the above isn't true, you're farked. Enjoy.
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tdyak: Don't worry, we'll just sell an asset, like Hawaii or Alaska to bring us back into the black.


We can throw in South Dakota to sweeten the deal.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Harry Freakstorm: Oh My Glob!  Biden has spent 8 trillion in the first 100 days?  Who's controlling the nation's purse strings?  Turtleman needs to go full Gamera on Biden.

No, Biden has not spent $8 trillion in his first 100 days. Where did you get that from?


I'll bet you don't get all of your news from the real sources like OANN, NewsMax and sometimes the super lefty FOXNEWS...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Harry Freakstorm: Oh My Glob!  Biden has spent 8 trillion in the first 100 days?  Who's controlling the nation's purse strings?  Turtleman needs to go full Gamera on Biden.

No, Biden has not spent $8 trillion in his first 100 days. Where did you get that from?


It's okay. When we are criticizing Biden, we just say stuff.
Fark "Progressive" out front shoulda told ya.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Anyone who has taken ECON 101 can tell you that this is bad!

Difficulty:  ECON 101 does not cover monetary supply, central banking, and related macroeconomic concepts


And pandemics.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: misanthroptimist57: Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.

It's always the same guys, right or wrong. All the economists on Earth, if laid end to end, would fail to reach a conclusion.


O_0
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pueblonative: jso2897: misanthroptimist57: Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.

It's always the same guys, right or wrong. All the economists on Earth, if laid end to end, would fail to reach a conclusion.

O_0


The Only Law of Economics is real simple, and I figured it out years ago:
"Only one of two things is going to happen - and YOU don't know which one it is."
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As someone who only pretends to understand economics when trying to score a free dinner, can someone explain to me why this is a bad thing?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Harry Freakstorm: Oh My Glob!  Biden has spent 8 trillion in the first 100 days?  Who's controlling the nation's purse strings?  Turtleman needs to go full Gamera on Biden.

No, Biden has not spent $8 trillion in his first 100 days. Where did you get that from?


Jesus... really?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Deficit spending is bad when DUMBOCRAPS do it so I am very concerned.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: MMT says you're wrong subby.  Also Darth Cheney himself weighed in on this, so stop pretending to care as soon as a Democrat is president.

[quoteparrot.com image 850x440]


Came here for this. Left happy.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rapmaster2000: Anyone who has taken ECON 101 can tell you that this is bad!

Difficulty:  ECON 101 does not cover monetary supply, central banking, and related macroeconomic concepts

Maybe at the degree mill you went to.


Haha, oh this should be good: What fine institution gave you a degree?
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: As someone who only pretends to understand economics when trying to score a free dinner, can someone explain to me why this is a bad thing?


Well, it may or may not be - we don't know yet, and won't until it's too late for any of us to get rich off the information.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: As someone who only pretends to understand economics when trying to score a free dinner, can someone explain to me why this is a bad thing?


Some folks might be concerned that the Fed is increasing the currency supply too much which can trigger inflation.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: misanthroptimist57: Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.

It's always the same guys, right or wrong. All the economists on Earth, if laid end to end, would fail to reach a conclusion.


For sure they wouldn't reach a sound conclusion no matter how they were laid.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: jso2897: misanthroptimist57: Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.

It's always the same guys, right or wrong. All the economists on Earth, if laid end to end, would fail to reach a conclusion.

For sure they wouldn't reach a sound conclusion no matter how they were laid.


There's a theory that if they got laid enough, they'd leave us the Hell alone, but we'll never know.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Rapmaster2000: Anyone who has taken ECON 101 can tell you that this is bad!

Difficulty:  ECON 101 does not cover monetary supply, central banking, and related macroeconomic concepts

Maybe at the degree mill you went to.


I know it's only the 3rd best public university in the country but where I went to school, ECON 101 was microeconomics: https://www.lsa.umich​.edu/saa/publicat​ions/courseguide/winter/ECON.html
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Gaddiel: As someone who only pretends to understand economics when trying to score a free dinner, can someone explain to me why this is a bad thing?

Some folks might be concerned that the Fed is increasing the currency supply too much which can trigger inflation.


We were near deflation about 2-3 years ago, and interest rates were and are essentially 0 for inter bank loans.  You do realize the main tool for fighting inflation (raising interest rates) is super viable?
 
bglove25 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bglove25: meanmutton: Gaddiel: As someone who only pretends to understand economics when trying to score a free dinner, can someone explain to me why this is a bad thing?

Some folks might be concerned that the Fed is increasing the currency supply too much which can trigger inflation.

We were near deflation about 2-3 years ago, and interest rates were and are essentially 0 for inter bank loans.  You do realize the main tool for fighting inflation (raising interest rates) is super viable?


Ah, some folks, not you. My bad.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bglove25: meanmutton: Gaddiel: As someone who only pretends to understand economics when trying to score a free dinner, can someone explain to me why this is a bad thing?

Some folks might be concerned that the Fed is increasing the currency supply too much which can trigger inflation.

We were near deflation about 2-3 years ago, and interest rates were and are essentially 0 for inter bank loans.  You do realize the main tool for fighting inflation (raising interest rates) is super viable?


I am not one of the folks who is concerned about inflation caused by the currency supply.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Duck of Death: tdyak: Don't worry, we'll just sell an asset, like Hawaii or Alaska to bring us back into the black.

We can throw in South Dakota to sweeten the deal.


We could give Texas back to Mexico.

Just don't tell the current residents before we do it.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It can't continue without more stimulus payments.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It can't continue without more stimulus payments.


Well, we certainly can't cut interest rates any further.
More tax cuts for the ownership class might do it.
What say we give it a try?
I've been informed that all tax cuts are good, and that big countries need small governments.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aw, subby thinks his kitchen table budget is a lot like a national budget

Bless his stupid heart.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jso2897: pueblonative: jso2897: misanthroptimist57: Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.

It's always the same guys, right or wrong. All the economists on Earth, if laid end to end, would fail to reach a conclusion.

O_0

The Only Law of Economics is real simple, and I figured it out years ago:
"Only one of two things is going to happen - and YOU don't know which one it is."


I'm reacting to all economists on earth being laid, actually.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jjorsett: misanthroptimist57: Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.

[Fark user image image 425x255]


In 2014, revenue spiked despite a rate increase.  The 3 peaks prior to 2014 were in 1987, 2000, and 2007, all directly preceding a major crash.  In the 70s revenues were low because equities were completely stagnant.

I'm not really sure that graph shows anything interesting other than to GTFO of the market when capital gains revenue spiked.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It can't continue without more stimulus payments.


Not at that rate, no, but as Covid infections go down people will start doing things again and we'll keep up a solid rate.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gar1013: "Current" dollar GDP increased by over 10%, compared to the "Real" growth reported above.

Hope you like inflation, and by like, I mean:

1) own property
2) own financial assets
3) have most of you debt be fixed rate and long duration

If the above isn't true, you're farked. Enjoy.


What is debt?  No. None of that. Nor investments.  Own my house. Isn't that the goal. No. I'm supposed to buy and flip for profit. That's the real economy.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
jjorsett:

[Fark user image 425x255]

I always wondered why recessions are not labelled on that graph, too.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Mass vaccinations and having someone more stable than a five-year-old on pixie stix in the Oval Office helps a lot.


Only one of those things was true to any significant part of Q1.  Vaccine effects won't show up until Q2.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Hey GOP, biggest Q1 gain since 1984, when your god Ronald Reagan was President.

[Fark user image 371x323]


so... it was better when their god reagan was  president?

but seriously, if the government forces the economy to stop, they dont get to claim "growth" when they let part of it to reopen.

dont get me wriong, the economy is doing real well.  But if the government would get the hell out of the way, these numbers would be historic.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jjorsett: misanthroptimist57: Are these the same guys that assured us that tax cuts for the rich would lead to more tax receipts? If so, then I have some doubts about their credibility.

[Fark user image image 425x255]


Something very wrong at the end of that graph. Argument more convincing if the tail were trimmed. They farked up.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.