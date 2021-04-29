 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   Michigan hotel offers fly-fishing package with a Hemingway twist. Raging alcoholism and clinical depression optional   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Ernest Hemingway, Northern Michigan, American literature, WALLOON LAKE, special fly fishing package, resident Ernest Hemingway, Hotel Walloon, Hemingway Homecoming  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No problem.  I can bring my own.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was just called "living in Northern Michigan"
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isn't Michigan still locked down like Fort Knox?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is the shotgun included or is that extra?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm still holding out for the Big Gretch Michigan vacation package deal. It's harmless, I just want to remove that weird shiny reflective lotion from her forehead for her own photogenic sake
 
crinz83
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
does the room come with a loaded double barreled shotgun?
 
crinz83
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: Is the shotgun included or is that extra?


damn you.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
No thanks. I saw the PBS documentary.
 
cefm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Overcompensation for fear of a small weener is totally included.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do I get to shoot the fish with a machine gun?
Ernest Hemingway Hunted Tuna With A Machine Gun (I Cut Part Of My Thumb Off)
Youtube R8VVI2B3aoA
 
