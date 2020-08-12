 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Four years later, someone found out
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Aug. 11, 2017, Cytanovic was photographed holding a flaming tiki torch and screaming as he and other white nationalists marched in Charlottesville. The picture went viral and continues to haunt and shape Cytanovic's life.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it isn't the consequences of my own actions.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, it wasn't the Army, it was the OPM investigation. PHEW! I almost had to call the Army competent for a second there. That was close.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can find some nice Jewish boy to take his place.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run around with Nazis for long enough and you may as well hang with them.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Maybe they can find some nice Jewish boy to take his place.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cynical me says this Nazi jackwagon was kicked out of the National Gard not because he's a Nazi, but because he'd be a source of embarrassing PR
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because he had a four-year college degree, Cytanovic entered the Nevada National Guard as a Specialist E-4, the highest rank available to junior enlisted recruits. He started to attend monthly drills to prepare for Army Basic Combat Training. "However, during routine in-processing, Mr. Cytanovic was not able to obtain a security clearance," Kirschenbaum said.

But only because he had to fill out an SF-86.  If he had an MOS that didn't need a security clearance, he would have breezed right in.  Not sure if there's an MOS that doesn't require Secret.  Bullet Launcher Operator?  Might have to use a classified radio system to call in pizzas.

Going in to Basic as an E-4?  That's some extra pushups.
 
cefm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now about the thousand other folks in that event....
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Cynical me says this Nazi jackwagon was kicked out of the National Gard not because he's a Nazi, but because he'd be a source of embarrassing PR


Whatever it takes to keep him from having access to tanks.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Cynical me says this Nazi jackwagon was kicked out of the National Gard not because he's a Nazi, but because he'd be a source of embarrassing PR


What do you mean? Nothing scares me more than a raging twerp.

img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size

Grrrrr. Fear me!
You know he felt scary when he made that face and that's the hilarious thing.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Joined the military"?

*looks at article*

Eh, the National Guard. The session ale of national service. Largely an outlet to bump your income & play guns on the weekends at minimal risk of actual deployment.

Stay TF out regardless, racist scumbags.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah yes the tiki torch parade. Good riddance.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's the pyramid logo on his shirt?  Is he son of Ra?  Mayhaps Son of Ra's Al-fool?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Maybe they can find some nice Jewish boy to take his place.


You know, Nazis used to have marches back in the 1930s too.  During a couple this nice Jewish boy and his friends would go down and have some calm, peaceful discussions with them about their views.  Perhaps we could continue the tradition?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Ah yes the tiki torch parade. Good riddance.


Welcome to the rest of your whole damned life, Cytanovic.

Also: 100 years ago, your Eastern European great-grandparents were the ones being targeted by people exactly like you. You shame their memories, son.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What's the pyramid logo on his shirt?  Is he son of Ra?  Mayhaps Son of Ra's Al-fool?


The logo of a white nationalist group.
(read the article, dude)
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I'm not the angry racist they see in that photo."

This is always the lie of the respectable white nationalist.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I'm not the angry racist they see in that photo."

This is always the lie of the respectable white nationalist.


Where can I send him his free copy of Vonnegut's Mother Night?

You don't want to be thought a Nazi, don't put on the uniform & goose-step around. Dumbass.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Journalists need to stop appending the "Neo" in front of the word "Nazi" now. It makes them seem somehow less of a fascist threat to humanity when you call them "Neo-Nazis" and avoid the fact that they are, in fact, just Nazis, with the same Nazi ideology, the same Nazi goals, the same Nazi xenophobia, and the same Nazi methods as the last big bunch of Nazis.

We don't need to differentiate them from the original Nazis. That's not necessary. Nobody thinks the old guys from the 1940s are back. We all know this is a new generation of Nazis and the "Neo" isn't needed.

CALL. THEM. NAZIS.  Because that's what they are.
 
robodog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: "Joined the military"?

*looks at article*

Eh, the National Guard. The session ale of national service. Largely an outlet to bump your income & play guns on the weekends at minimal risk of actual deployment.

Stay TF out regardless, racist scumbags.


Um, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were waged largely on the backs of the national guards, it's been 20 years since you could make the assumption that guard duty was unlikely to lead to active duty.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Harry Wagstaff: Maybe they can find some nice Jewish boy to take his place.

You know, Nazis used to have marches back in the 1930s too.  During a couple this nice Jewish boy and his friends would go down and have some calm, peaceful discussions with them about their views.  Perhaps we could continue the tradition?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x324]


<small> I don't know who that is </small>
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I remember after that picture went viral, he immediately did an interview where he was like "that's not who I am guys!"

Anyway, get farked Nazi!
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Notabunny: Cynical me says this Nazi jackwagon was kicked out of the National Gard not because he's a Nazi, but because he'd be a source of embarrassing PR

What do you mean? Nothing scares me more than a raging twerp.

[img.huffingtonpost.com image 630x420]
Grrrrr. Fear me!
You know he felt scary when he made that face and that's the hilarious thing.


True, but what's up with the Australian Citgo logo shirt?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But only because he had to fill out an SF-86.


Yeah, this.  More people should have to fill those out.  "Militia, you say?  Well, just to make sure it's a well-regulated militia, here's some paperwork."
 
mike_d85
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I didn't understand what being a white nationalist was when I said I was one.


But wait a minute....

Cytanovic graduated from UNR, and perhaps wanting to escape his infamy, enrolled in a political theory master's program thousands of miles away at the London School of Economics.


He's 24 now, so in 2017 he would have been 20.  And apparently studying politics at a college level for two years.  And he didn't know what a white nationalist was?

Maybe, MAYBE he decided to study politics after the rally, but he was a member of a white nationalist organization and attending political protests across the country.  I think it's a bit more likely that someone that heavily involved in politics just might know exactly what white nationalism is.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What bothers me is how many of  the huge number of shiatbags at the Charlottesville rally will face no consequences simply because they never caught in a publicized photograph and identified. Same principle applies with the insurrection on 1/6
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know, there was a time when a guy with a last name like "Cytanovic" wouldn't be let through the front door of a white supremacist group.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I'm not the angry racist they see in that photo."

This is always the lie of the respectable white nationalist.


Bizarre. How can one be an angry racist, have a photograph taken of them, and then deny it?

I thought they were proud boys. Apparently they don't have any pride after all. Asking cowards to own up to their behavior is asking too much.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Glockenspiel Hero: Harry Wagstaff: Maybe they can find some nice Jewish boy to take his place.

You know, Nazis used to have marches back in the 1930s too.  During a couple this nice Jewish boy and his friends would go down and have some calm, peaceful discussions with them about their views.  Perhaps we could continue the tradition?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x324]

<small> I don't know who that is </small>


Meyer Lansky, one of the big men in founding the Jewish mob.  One quote from him about a Nazi rally in Yorkville- "The stage was decorated with a swastika and a picture of Adolf Hitler. The speakers started ranting. There were only fifteen of us, but we went into action. We threw some of them out the windows. Most of the Nazis panicked and ran out. We chased them and beat them up. We wanted to show them that Jews would not always sit back and accept insults"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Fireproof: Glockenspiel Hero: Harry Wagstaff: Maybe they can find some nice Jewish boy to take his place.

You know, Nazis used to have marches back in the 1930s too.  During a couple this nice Jewish boy and his friends would go down and have some calm, peaceful discussions with them about their views.  Perhaps we could continue the tradition?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x324]

<small> I don't know who that is </small>

Meyer Lansky, one of the big men in founding the Jewish mob.  One quote from him about a Nazi rally in Yorkville- "The stage was decorated with a swastika and a picture of Adolf Hitler. The speakers started ranting. There were only fifteen of us, but we went into action. We threw some of them out the windows. Most of the Nazis panicked and ran out. We chased them and beat them up. We wanted to show them that Jews would not always sit back and accept insults"


Thanks. A pretty cool story, actually.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "But I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I'm not the angry racist they see in that photo."

This is always the lie of the respectable white nationalist.


That's the deal with these chuds - they're OK with doing Nazi things, as long as they don't get labeled as Nazis. The latter has social implications, after all.

/he's the equivalent of a cheater exiled to a cheat server
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every time I see the Tiki torches, I chuckle a little. Really? Tiki torches? Hahahahahahaha. It's like carrying a toy Nerf gun, marching around and trying to look threatening.

Oh well, I'm pleased that the military was able to weed this guy out quick. It fills me with something resembling hope.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I like that ladies google you before going out with you.


Me: Community service and dedicated philanthropist.

Him: Nazi scum.


I'm an old, ugly dude and my chances are probably better than his.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: GregInIndy: "Joined the military"?

*looks at article*

Eh, the National Guard. The session ale of national service. Largely an outlet to bump your income & play guns on the weekends at minimal risk of actual deployment.

Stay TF out regardless, racist scumbags.

Um, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were waged largely on the backs of the national guards, it's been 20 years since you could make the assumption that guard duty was unlikely to lead to active duty.


Everyone know that.

Deployment in the NG is still pretty damned unlikely. Deployment overseas as opposed to domestically even less so. It'll happen, but not often. That's the point of it.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: Cytanovic still defended his motivation for going to Charlottesville: to protest against the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue, which anti-racist activists wanted torn down. "The reason I went to Charlottesville - was the Confederate statues, this love of culture being ... destroyed," he said, echoing a white nationalist talking point.

See, it's heritage, not hate. Everyone remembers General Lee's famous sidekick, Colonel Cytanovic.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Peter Cytanovic

JFC
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I like that ladies google you before going out with you.


Me: Community service and dedicated philanthropist.

Him: Nazi scum.


I'm an old, ugly dude and my chances are probably better than his.


Ehhh, as a person with a common name who briefly got tagged with somebody else's crime in a city I've never even visited I must disagree with you. I got it cleared up of course but it was miserable for a little while.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I like that ladies google you before going out with you.


Me: Community service and dedicated philanthropist.

Him: Nazi scum.


I'm an old, ugly dude and my chances are probably better than his.


You forget there are Nazi biatches as well. Some c*** out there agrees with his views and will date him.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mike_d85: I didn't understand what being a white nationalist was when I said I was one.

But wait a minute....

Cytanovic graduated from UNR, and perhaps wanting to escape his infamy, enrolled in a political theory master's program thousands of miles away at the London School of Economics.

He's 24 now, so in 2017 he would have been 20.  And apparently studying politics at a college level for two years.  And he didn't know what a white nationalist was?

Maybe, MAYBE he decided to study politics after the rally, but he was a member of a white nationalist organization and attending political protests across the country.  I think it's a bit more likely that someone that heavily involved in politics just might know exactly what white nationalism is.


He was going the OCS route to get military experience and veteran cred to run for office. Guarantee you that was his plan.

The Tom Cotton Route.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: robodog: GregInIndy: "Joined the military"?

*looks at article*

Eh, the National Guard. The session ale of national service. Largely an outlet to bump your income & play guns on the weekends at minimal risk of actual deployment.

Stay TF out regardless, racist scumbags.

Um, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were waged largely on the backs of the national guards, it's been 20 years since you could make the assumption that guard duty was unlikely to lead to active duty.

Everyone know that.

Deployment in the NG is still pretty damned unlikely. Deployment overseas as opposed to domestically even less so. It'll happen, but not often. That's the point of it.


That said, I'm fully willing to admit my view's colored by seeing too many ex-NG enlistees that strut around after doing 2 years of weekends at the local armory a decade ago pretending they're hardbitten, grizzled veterans of military service.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That incident  is still one of the very rare times I felt bad for a corporation.

I'm imagining a milquetoast accountant of a middle manager going, "Hey! What would be a really groovy way to, you know, really spice up backyard barbecues to boost our tiki torch sales a little?"   reads the news "Oh... oh no :("
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA:  "...Cytanovic described himself as a "U.S. Officer Candidate at US Army" on LinkedIn."

Of course he did, because being a pre-basic-training E-4 is pretty much an "officer" in the National Guard.  Must have learned that trick from "Wheels" Cawthorn.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: What bothers me is how many of  the huge number of shiatbags at the Charlottesville rally will face no consequences simply because they never caught in a publicized photograph and identified. Same principle applies with the insurrection on 1/6


The vast majority of bad deeds go unpunished, while many of the good deeds do.  That's how life do.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 799x679]


Well this guy wasn't charged with anything he just managed to become the face of the entire rally. Maybe he's a true believer or maybe he just went for something to do but he's pretty well farked for as long as the internet exists.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Ehhh, as a person with a common name who briefly got tagged with somebody else's crime in a city I've never even visited I must disagree with you. I got it cleared up of course but it was miserable for a little while.


And I should clarify my case wasn't even that bad. I have a coworker who was put on the do-not-fly list after 9-11 because he shares a name with an actual terrorist. Thanks, DHS (said nobody)!
 
frankb00th
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Fireproof: Glockenspiel Hero: Harry Wagstaff: Maybe they can find some nice Jewish boy to take his place.

You know, Nazis used to have marches back in the 1930s too.  During a couple this nice Jewish boy and his friends would go down and have some calm, peaceful discussions with them about their views.  Perhaps we could continue the tradition?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x324]

<small> I don't know who that is </small>

Meyer Lansky, one of the big men in founding the Jewish mob.  One quote from him about a Nazi rally in Yorkville- "The stage was decorated with a swastika and a picture of Adolf Hitler. The speakers started ranting. There were only fifteen of us, but we went into action. We threw some of them out the windows. Most of the Nazis panicked and ran out. We chased them and beat them up. We wanted to show them that Jews would not always sit back and accept insults"


That is the only acceptable course of action
 
