(The Hill)   NYPD puts down their robotic dog for being too aggressive. Major unavailable for comment   (thehill.com) divider line
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shot it, didn't they?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People had figured out the catchphrases and the language to somehow make this evil," Miller said.

The next city to try this should learn from them and get ahead of this with a PR campaign and positive branding for their evil oppression bot. Also "Digidog" is a terrible name.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that the one they set  to only patrol in minority areas of the city?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: "People had figured out the catchphrases and the language to somehow make this evil," Miller said.

The next city to try this should learn from them and get ahead of this with a PR campaign and positive branding for their evil oppression bot. Also "Digidog" is a terrible name.


I love the use of the word somehow like the speaker doesn't have a clue how ANYONE could think policing with robotic dogs isn't a horrible idea from the start.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to get your lies straight when new technology arrives give them awhile to figure it out.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do electric dogs dream of electric sheep?
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The action was taken in response to a subpoena issued by New York City Councilman Ben Kallos (D) and Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D) for records relating to the device."

Yep, the cops fear accountability and think they should be above the law. Typical fascist mindset.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The action was taken in response to a subpoena issued by New York City Councilman Ben Kallos (D) and Council Speaker Corey Johnson (D) for records relating to the device.

Alright, now we definitely need to see these records.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Do electric dogs dream of electric sheep?


Squirrels.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad when people demonize things they don't understand.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: It's sad when people demonize things they don't understand.


Sad for who? The engineers will get over it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Do electric dogs dream of electric sheep?


Flying steaks

Or so the one that befriended a 15 year old skateboarder explains in detail from what I remember.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


etc
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's only as aggressive as the people operating it.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aagrajag: They shot it, didn't they?


They just gave it a few well-placed kicks

BigDog Beta (High Quality) - early Big Dog quadruped robot testing
Youtube mXI4WWhPn-U
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did they remove it's nuts?
 
cefm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NYPD in, garbage out.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People had figured out the catchphrases and the language to somehow make this evil," Miller said.
The NYPD official did not rule out the possibility of the robot, dubbed Digidog, returning in the future.
"But for now, this is a casualty of politics, bad information and cheap sound bytes," he told the Times. "We should have named it 'Lassie.'"

No. you f*cking pig, it was because you murdering pricks turn everything into a tool of oppression.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It's only as aggressive as the people operating it.


Yup

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't know much about the negative feedback or exactly why they terminated the contract.

I understand that here at fark, any new equipment that the police get will immediately be known as the next oppressive tool. I can even understand that.

But this technology has a lot of potential for 'good' if it can be harnessed. I'm not for the expansion of oppressive tools and I'm sick of police brutality & shootings. It's ridiculous and I've been crusading against police misuse of force since I was 16 years old. However, I think that this digidog (terrible name) should be given a chance at least. It could help enter hostile areas, get to hard to reach places in a disaster, etc...

Hopefully the next city to try this puts out a lot more information on what it is capable of and how they plan on using it, before deployment. I'm all for non violent tools to help protect us ....and them too I suppose.

/worded to NOT sound like one of the bootlickers
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was being accused of Assault with Battery.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sidebar which the Hill has been running for a year is somehow appropriate this time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Do electric dogs dream of electric sheep?


Nope.  They dream of Attractive and Successful Electric-Americans.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Boston Dynamics built these stupid robots, which was fine, I guess.  But now they're fleecing the taxpayers with these pieces of garbage, and that's not fine.  Whoever cut the checks should be investigated for malfeasance.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's the problem with robotic dogs. They have no feelings, so it's hard to put them down.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A robotic dog uses cameras to view the world, which the police can't easily turn off when they want to do something that officially never happened.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hoblit: But this technology has a lot of potential for 'good' if it can be harnessed


Name one good thing it could do.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: That's the problem with robotic dogs. They have no feelings, so it's hard to put them down.


They should try going straight to a triple dog dare.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

physt: Klyukva: "People had figured out the catchphrases and the language to somehow make this evil," Miller said.

The next city to try this should learn from them and get ahead of this with a PR campaign and positive branding for their evil oppression bot. Also "Digidog" is a terrible name.

I love the use of the word somehow like the speaker doesn't have a clue how ANYONE could think policing with robotic dogs isn't a horrible idea from the start.


I mean, they hadn't even put the guns on the murderbot yet!  It's like the people were pre-upset about something! 

Totally unreasonable.
 
