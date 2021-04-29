 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Turkey prepares to be stuffed   (bbc.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, English-language films, low total number of deaths, BBC, economic support, mobile version of the BBC website, BBC Online, 2008 singles, 2005 albums  
•       •       •

1749 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why did they get the works? That's nobody's business but the Turks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to a year ago, dummies.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their daily caseload has dropped 38% since April 21. So this seems prudent, but it also seems like it's not the new India.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Turkey decided to get on the 5G bandwagon.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, Turkey, what the hell have you been doing all this time?!
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Last Thanksgiving my kid kept repeating "Covid turkey! Covid turkey!"  Her powers always astound me.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToxicGardener
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I prefer sausage stuffing with my Turkey but considering the country is mostly Muslim they probably wouldn't go for it. NEVER cornbread stuffing, that stuff sucks.
 
eagles95
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ToxicGardener: I prefer sausage stuffing with my Turkey but considering the country is mostly Muslim they probably wouldn't go for it. NEVER cornbread stuffing, that stuff sucks.


Cornbread stuffing is the anti christ. A close second is oyster stuffing that my in laws make
 
Dustin_00
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
> Alcohol sales are being limited

"So we've found a way to cause everybody to gather in groups to facilitate continued spread..."
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's really going to put a damper on the Kurdish genocide....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.