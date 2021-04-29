 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Turns out, the Feds were going to arrest Derek Chauvin if his trial ended the other way   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

1144 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 9:20 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better take notes, states who think you can let stuff slide.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The way it should be. Sure, the Nazi Right will scream that they had it out for him and what about his RIGHTS? and all that sh*t... But that is exactly how it's supposed to work.

Kind of refreshing to see.

Although, because this is the Daily Mail, I now doubt the existence of Justice... which has kind of been true for quite some time.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly glad it didn't go that way.  The wailing from the racists would have deafened us all.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope this is true. And also equally glad it didn't have to go down like that.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Better take notes, states who think you can let stuff slide.


You mean juries?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, thank Dog we found an obvious murderer who was filmed on camera murdering somebody guilty!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: vudukungfu: Better take notes, states who think you can let stuff slide.

You mean juries?


Probably referring to state prosecutors and other brakes in the system that prevent cases from ever even getting to the jury point.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Well, thank Dog we found an obvious murderer who was filmed on camera murdering somebody guilty!


Seriously though, the girl who filmed it should get some kind of an award.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: MattytheMouse: Well, thank Dog we found an obvious murderer who was filmed on camera murdering somebody guilty!

Seriously though, the girl who filmed it should get some kind of an award.


And probably free therapy.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pump the brakes.  This is the DailyMFail.  it's the British equivalent of the National Enquirer here.  That doesn't mean the story is absolutely fake, but we should probably look for a corroborating story from a reputable news source before thinking this is actually true.
 
eKonk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quite frankly, I'd still like to see him face federal civil rights violations charges. Going to court to stand trial for that might give him a nice break from the ho-hum prison life he'll be enjoying, after all.

By the way, has there been any update on charges against the other three co-murderers?  I believe they were not set to be tried until Chauvin's case concluded, but I haven't heard anything.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Andy Andy: MattytheMouse: Well, thank Dog we found an obvious murderer who was filmed on camera murdering somebody guilty!

Seriously though, the girl who filmed it should get some kind of an award.

And probably free therapy.


I'm all for giving her a Pulitzer.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Pump the brakes.  This is the DailyMFail.  it's the British equivalent of the National Enquirer here.  That doesn't mean the story is absolutely fake, but we should probably look for a corroborating story from a reputable news source before thinking this is actually true.


Minneapolis star reporter
https://t.co/tH3J0kA4g6


https://twitter.com/AndrewMannix/stat​u​s/1387569118879039490
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's good it didn't come to that, I could picture that causing another right wing terror attack of some sort.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Pump the brakes.  This is the DailyMFail.  it's the British equivalent of the National Enquirer here.


No. The National Enquirier just tells stories. The Daily Fail is a propaganda outlet.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah. It took a whole year of investigation until they realized he was a real POS.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sue up to the BeerBro/AuntieAmy Supreme Court to have them thrown out for Double Jeopardy?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not really much of a justice system if you just keep getting arrested and tried until the government is happy with the verdict.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Pump the brakes.  This is the DailyMFail.  it's the British equivalent of the National Enquirer here.  That doesn't mean the story is absolutely fake, but we should probably look for a corroborating story from a reputable news source before thinking this is actually true.


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eKonk: Quite frankly, I'd still like to see him face federal civil rights violations charges. Going to court to stand trial for that might give him a nice break from the ho-hum prison life he'll be enjoying, after all.

By the way, has there been any update on charges against the other three co-murderers?  I believe they were not set to be tried until Chauvin's case concluded, but I haven't heard anything.


The various news peoples announced several times during the trial that they go on trial in August, and they are being tried together.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's what happened in Spokane after the cops were acquitted for murdering Otto Zehm. The feds managed to convict at least one cop for lying under testimony. The Otto Zehm case shows that we have a cop problem even when race is not involved. Otto was "different" in that he was mentally handicapped. He did nothing wrong and was killed by bad cops, who protected the hell out of each other.
 
eKonk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: eKonk: Quite frankly, I'd still like to see him face federal civil rights violations charges. Going to court to stand trial for that might give him a nice break from the ho-hum prison life he'll be enjoying, after all.

By the way, has there been any update on charges against the other three co-murderers?  I believe they were not set to be tried until Chauvin's case concluded, but I haven't heard anything.

The various news peoples announced several times during the trial that they go on trial in August, and they are being tried together.


Thanks!  I suppose I could have been less lazy and googled that myself....
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've never been able to get over just how scrawny his arms are.
Esp the bicepts.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It wouldn't be much of a justice system if you had to keep being arrested and tried until a jury reached an accurate verdict.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At the risk of being pedantic, this should be the start, not the scapegoat.

We desperately need better oversight of those we put in power.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trik: I've never been able to get over just how scrawny his arms are.
Esp the bicepts.
[Fark user image 850x787]


Holy crap! Is he playing "pocket pool" while killing that dude? That's the first time I noticed that he had his hand in his pocket.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

eKonk: Quite frankly, I'd still like to see him face federal civil rights violations charges. Going to court to stand trial for that might give him a nice break from the ho-hum prison life he'll be enjoying, after all.

By the way, has there been any update on charges against the other three co-murderers?  I believe they were not set to be tried until Chauvin's case concluded, but I haven't heard anything.


Their trial starts in August.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.