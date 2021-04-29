 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Couple to get divorce over differences regarding a) infidelity, b) extravagant spending, c) wild boars   (jpost.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a Boar's Head joke waiting to be made here
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BOARING!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, she said her husband was a BORE not a boar.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BACON!--wait, uh, Haifa?

I'd assume Israeli Christians eat pork, but does anyone here know how common pork-eating is in that part of the world?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing because he was a sow.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't be the first time that boarish behavior ruined a marriage.
 
BassmanBP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA - were there 30-50 of them?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She feeds them and he wants to get rid of them? He better be careful, I saw a documentary on this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: BACON!--wait, uh, Haifa?

I'd assume Israeli Christians eat pork, but does anyone here know how common pork-eating is in that part of the world?


That can't be a serious question.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple and fun way to deal with this issue.
Fark user imageView Full Size


///I mean for the boars...not the wife.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BassmanBP: DNRTFA - were there 30-50 of them?


Pretty sure they all have AKs and Uzis, so shouldn't be a problem to take care of them.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: beezeltown: BACON!--wait, uh, Haifa?

I'd assume Israeli Christians eat pork, but does anyone here know how common pork-eating is in that part of the world?

That can't be a serious question.


Seems a legit question to me.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: She feeds them and he wants to get rid of them? He better be careful, I saw a documentary on this:
[Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wait until a bunch of sows with piglets have her, her kid or dog cornered.  she'll change her tune, probably while screaming in horror.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so sad. Obelix has been with asterix for a long time!
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: casual disregard: beezeltown: BACON!--wait, uh, Haifa?

I'd assume Israeli Christians eat pork, but does anyone here know how common pork-eating is in that part of the world?

That can't be a serious question.

Seems a legit question to me.


Username checks out, SirEatinHog.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Simple and fun way to deal with this issue.
[Fark user image 850x397]

///I mean for the boars...not the wife.


Sure, if the pigs ever invade Poland.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hogwash
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PIGGE
Youtube alw8Kq6SoaM
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mashed Potatoes vs. Polenta?
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Simple and fun way to deal with this issue.
[Fark user image 850x397]

///I mean for the boars...not the wife.

Sure, if the pigs ever invade Poland.


A bunch of pigs (from the east and from the west) invaded Poland in 1939 so there is precedent.

And that's an American rifle. M-1 Garand. 7.62 caliber. Equivalent to a 30-06. Perfect for big game hunting.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Obélix and Farfala's marriage is being torn apart by his insistence on wild boar for every meal. She's on a fish diet.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: dothemath: The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Simple and fun way to deal with this issue.
[Fark user image 850x397]

///I mean for the boars...not the wife.

Sure, if the pigs ever invade Poland.

A bunch of pigs (from the east and from the west) invaded Poland in 1939 so there is precedent.

And that's an American rifle. M-1 Garand. 7.62 caliber. Equivalent to a 30-06. Perfect for big game hunting.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's not going away...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: BassmanBP: DNRTFA - were there 30-50 of them?

Pretty sure they all have AKs and Uzis, so shouldn't be a problem to take care of them.


That's the problem. The husband was tried of standing guard with a rifle all the time, while the wife thought the landmine craters ruined the garden.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought the boar wars were in Africa.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse: Simple and fun way to deal with this issue.
[Fark user image image 850x397]

///I mean for the boars...not the wife.


Don't be too hasty limiting options.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: BACON!--wait, uh, Haifa?

I'd assume Israeli Christians eat pork, but does anyone here know how common pork-eating is in that part of the world?


At least we know that Australia was once run by pork eating...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Ke​a​ting
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: She feeds them and he wants to get rid of them? He better be careful, I saw a documentary on this:
[Fark user image 425x239]


"If I had a dick, this is where I'd tell you to suck it."

National treasure, that woman.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: SirEattonHogg: casual disregard: beezeltown: BACON!--wait, uh, Haifa?

I'd assume Israeli Christians eat pork, but does anyone here know how common pork-eating is in that part of the world?

That can't be a serious question.

Seems a legit question to me.

Username checks out, SirEatinHog.


Pork is fairly common in secular and Christian  areas in Israel.

Pork in Israel Reflects Clash of Cultures
 
AnyName
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guy I worked with had a similar problem and while it didn't lead to divorce I think his is a hell of a lot more interesting.

<CSB>

His back yard backed up to a green belt and was repeatedly destroyed by a bunch feral hogs.  They would knock down a small section of fence and tear up his entire yard.  His wife said to let Animal Control deal with it.  He got with a friend who liked to hunt to see about borrowing a hunting rifle.  Friend said "I think you're in the city limits and don't think you can fire a rifle there" and didn't lend him a gun.  He then got his own high powered rifle with a large magazine (or was it a clip?) figuring he would be firing down off his porch and had a green belt behind him so it was OK.  He then waited patiently for the hogs, caught them in the act and opened fire!!!!

Result were.....
1. 4 rather large hogs were killed
2. Remaining hogs stampeded destroying a large part of his fence along with a large part of his neighbors fence
3. Several people called the police due to large amounts of gunfire and hogs screaming
4. He found out that...
  a. He was in the city limits and it was illegal to fire a weapon
  b. He was responsible for the damage to his neighbors fence
  c. Dead feral hogs are very heavy and cost lots of money to remove
  d. Your homeowners insurance will actually cover part of this stupidity, but will then cancel your policy
  e. His wife thinks he's a dumbass
 
