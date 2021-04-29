 Skip to content
(El Dorado News-Times)   Jim Bakker: Zombies are real and they're coming after you   (eldoradonews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Associated Press, Zombie, coming zombie apocalypse, Jim Bakker, Night of the Living Dead, time Brother Jim, AP materials, Zombie apocalypse  
551 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 7:55 AM



25 Comments
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes they are. We call them Evangelicals

*Graaawl* Must Obey Truuuuuump *Graaawl*
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, every Christian believes in at least one zombie.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: To be fair, every Christian believes in at least one zombie.


And they want you to eat HIS flesh, and mindlessly do what they tell you, and hate who they tell you. So who's the REAL zombie, here?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: To be fair, every Christian believes in at least one zombie.


We had to eat some of the zombie every week and the priest could just make more zombie with a magic incantation.

/And the zombie looked at me.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My doctor and I were joking about zombies today with the situation spiraling out of control. At least zombies would be a lot harder to claim were a hoax.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I liked the tone of the article:
As Dolores O'Riordan, God rest her soul, asked in The Cranberries' most famous song, "Zombie:" "What's in your head?"

Also, remember to drink your Zombietine.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"he's not going back to prison"

Clearly a mistake has been made somewhere. This mistake should be rectified.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How could I make a post in a Jim Bakker thread without the obligatory buckets video? I must be slipping up.

Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
His followers don;t really have to worry about them coming for their brains.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gotta stock up on twinkies.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Zombies that are on the earth are a disease like any other disease that affects people and they become like zombies. Is that right?" queried Brother Jim of Mr. Quayle.

Zombies? Meh. I still prefer to call them MAGAts.

/ to each their own I guess
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: propasaurus: To be fair, every Christian believes in at least one zombie.

And they want you to eat HIS flesh, and mindlessly do what they tell you, and hate who they tell you. So who's the REAL zombie, here?


Right wing Xian projection for 2000+ years and courting.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they're talking about gingers, right?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope zombie Tammy Faye comes after him.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we do an old fashioned zombie thread instead of more covid or religious bullshiat? I'm sure zombie preparedness plans have been adjusted in light of recent events, so there must be things to talk about there.

I am already fairly well isolated, so I could probably sit tight for 2-4 weeks and avoid the initial insanity which I think will be the most dangerous time. The pandemic has definitely made me rethink any groups larger than 3-5 though and I expect to regularly see each of those people naked for inspections. I used to think zombie movies/shows overplayed humanity's evils, but now. . . I can only imagine the kind of insane cults that would spring up in response to the dead walking, but definitely see how humans would be of equal or greater danger than the zombies.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

propasaurus: To be fair, every Christian believes in at least one zombie.


Yea cannibalism!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

exqqqme: propasaurus: To be fair, every Christian believes in at least one zombie.

Yea cannibalism!


Cannabis-ism? A religion I could actually support
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: His followers don;t really have to worry about them coming for their brains.


Well, they are unused and in pristine condition.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

propasaurus: To be fair, every Christian believes in at least one zombie.


...and that guy, Lazarus.  He was never right in the head after being brain dead for two days.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

propasaurus: To be fair, every Christian believes in at least one zombie.


Two?  Don't forget about Lazarus.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't he one of them?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He sounds hatey
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: His followers don;t really have to worry about them coming for their brains.


Why not?  They're in mint, unused condition.
 
