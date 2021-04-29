 Skip to content
 
(Electrek)   For a mere $2,500, you too can ride the simple elegance of a genuine Italian crafted electric Dong   (electrek.co) divider line
37
    More: Amusing, Electric car, Motorcycle, Benelli's new Dong, electric scooters, Italian motorcycle company Benelli, Lithium, Electric vehicle, Electric vehicles  
1056 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 1:38 PM



37 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a guy in Napoli that offers 10 minute Dong rides for about $20, according to subby's mom.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than an eBike.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Goes really well with electric sex pants.

God Damn These Electric Sex Pants
Youtube yfq3B9JvIcQ
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There already is an electric dong. It is called the Sybian.
 
tuxq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You too can embrace the Chinese engineering coupled with Italian manufacturing with the all new, all electric Dong. Lorry drivers won't be able to tell the difference between a speed bump and a Dong, but you will!
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Better than an eBike.


Nah, an electric bike is a lot better option.  28mph top speed and a 36 mile range, plus you have to get it licensed and insured to drive on the street.  And I don't see if it has a removable battery, so you might have to find an outlet to park it next to, or plug it in in your living room.
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What do you call Italians with long Dongs? Hungarians!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I only want one if the onboard computer is made by Wang.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yep, I'll pass. Chinese product sprayed with Italian cachet? I'd prefer not to die in traffic as my rectum is char-broiled when the batteries UNDER MY GODDAMNED SEAT explode.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do people even think before naming products.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I only want one if the onboard computer is made by Wang.


What a Wang might look like
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Benelli launches new seated electric scooter called the 'Dong,' and it actually looks pretty cool

s31242.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought Benelli was an Italian gun manufacturer.  Different kind of dong issues, I guess...

Being that it is Italian, what if I have issues with my Dong?  Can my local Ferrari dealer handle my Dong?
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An Italian dong?

Super Mario 64 Mamma mia
Youtube xsKLyPNvx-4
 
ImOscar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: There already is an electric dong. It is called the Sybian.


But you can't park your sybian outside the market.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
story buried the lede...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just in time for the Sixteen Candles remake!
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
fist-shaking etc.
 
DVD
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had a very different picture in mind when I read the headline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: story buried the lede...
[Fark user image 812x858]


That's not a Dong.


But I'm sure the model has a selection of them at her choice.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
See even a Dong will sell better if you drape some hot tim on it.
electrek.coView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mainsail: mr_fulano: story buried the lede...
[Fark user image 812x858]

That's not a Dong.


But I'm sure the model has a selection of them at her choice.


How dare you gender her, you monster!
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: fist-shaking etc.


And maybe she's into that....
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Dong isn't cheap, but the batteries are included this time.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
well didn't expect the back + seat to actually look like the tip of Penis but it does so i guess the name checks out.
 
deanis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I just got one of these, damn its fun.

bikecraze.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PvtStash: See even a Dong will sell better if you drape some hot tim on it.
[electrek.co image 603x603]


Hot tim?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bluewave69: well didn't expect the back + seat to actually look like the tip of Penis but it does so i guess the name checks out.


The inspiration had been around for years.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: story buried the lede...
[Fark user image image 812x858]


That's not the Dong, that's the Mino.

Here's the Dong:
Fark user imageView Full Size

It looks like an updated Vespa, and the only way that's going to be cool is if they can find a young Audrey Hepburn to prominently feature it in a movie.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I hear she's unavailable.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: mr_fulano: story buried the lede...
[Fark user image image 812x858]

That's not the Dong, that's the Mino.

Here's the Dong:
[Fark user image 425x212]
It looks like an updated Vespa, and the only way that's going to be cool is if they can find a young Audrey Hepburn to prominently feature it in a movie.
[Fark user image 425x510]
/I hear she's unavailable.


Then Jennifer Connelly instead?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Private_Citizen: mr_fulano: story buried the lede...
[Fark user image image 812x858]

That's not the Dong, that's the Mino.

Here's the Dong:
[Fark user image 425x212]
It looks like an updated Vespa, and the only way that's going to be cool is if they can find a young Audrey Hepburn to prominently feature it in a movie.
[Fark user image 425x510]
/I hear she's unavailable.

Then Jennifer Connelly instead?
[Fark user image image 528x369]


That would likely do.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PvtStash: See even a Dong will sell better if you drape some hot tim on it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Indeed.
 
mainsail
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

deanis: mainsail: mr_fulano: story buried the lede...
[Fark user image 812x858]

That's not a Dong.


But I'm sure the model has a selection of them at her choice.

How dare you gender her, you monster!


You did too.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: mr_fulano: story buried the lede...
[Fark user image image 812x858]

That's not the Dong, that's the Mino.

Here's the Dong:
[Fark user image 425x212]
It looks like an updated Vespa, and the only way that's going to be cool is if they can find a young Audrey Hepburn to prominently feature it in a movie.
[Fark user image 425x510]
/I hear she's unavailable.


yes yes, but the distraction... they had no hot girls riding Dongs.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PvtStash: See even a Dong will sell better if you drape some hot tim on it.
[electrek.co image 603x603]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ImOscar: Yellow Beard: There already is an electric dong. It is called the Sybian.

But you can't park your sybian outside the market.

[Fark user image 850x850]


If the person running the Sybian is doing it right, the person riding the Sybian isn't going to be in any shape to go to the market.
 
deanis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mainsail: deanis: mainsail: mr_fulano: story buried the lede...
[Fark user image 812x858]

That's not a Dong.


But I'm sure the model has a selection of them at her choice.

How dare you gender her, you monster!

You did too.


thatsthejoke.jpeg
 
