 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   'Zoom effect' leads to increase in demand for cosmetic surgery, blurry filters   (local21news.com) divider line
27
    More: News, Zoom effect' leads, cosmetic surgery, Reconstructive surgery, Surgery, Plastic surgery, Microsurgery, Hospital, demand  
•       •       •

593 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This of course makes zero logical sense, as people who are now using Zoom more are people who were dealing with people face-to-face.... WITH THE SAME FACE... previously.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
static1.comicvine.comView Full Size

Also makes you unfunny.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

downstairs: This of course makes zero logical sense, as people who are now using Zoom more are people who were dealing with people face-to-face.... WITH THE SAME FACE... previously.


Now they're stuck with their own face that they actually hate and have the time to dwell on that fact.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: This of course makes zero logical sense, as people who are now using Zoom more are people who were dealing with people face-to-face.... WITH THE SAME FACE... previously.


I don't know about you, but whenever I speak to someone in person I didn't put a mirror on their shoulder so my face would also be in view.

/The simple solution is just to not turn your camera on.
//Even simpler, but I do understand not always easier, is to just not care about your face.
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have zoom calls everyday.  I never turn on the camera. Well, sometimes its on, but the laptop is closed so all anyone sees is a black screen.

I do this because there is no reason that anyone needs to see me talking.
Also, I cut my hair with the dog clippers and its a little frightening.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who needs cosmetic surgery?  Just be beautiful.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a real problem or an imagined problem?

Sometimes I read this stuff and think to myself "there's no way that could be true" but I also have had the misfortune of meeting some terrible humans so I can't always be sure.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I do Zoom calls, it's literally a "call". I have clients dial in and talk, mostly because I like to pace around. Occasionally my wife/business partner will set up a video meeting, and I go and put makeup on, because I can't stand the way I look on these stupid web cams. I recently got a new Mac mini, which has no camera so I bought a USB one, and the thing is so hi-res, it just makes everything worse. I freaking hate it.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just use this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i use the "Sorry, don't have a webcam" filter.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Did I ever tell you about the man
who taught his asshole to talk?

His whole abdomen would move up and down,
you dig, farting out the words.

It was unlike anything I ever heard.

Bubbly, thick, stagnant sound.

A sound you could smell."
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last video call I had was with these two 65-70ish dudes from NYC, and they both had their laptops on their laps, sitting on a couch. All I could see was two giant bellies, with heads peaking out above them. It was not fun.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just use the 'Mosaic eyewear' (or mosaic glasses, I don't remember the name off the top of my head) Zoom filter during my livestreamed classes. I end up looking like a 'deal with it' GIF.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I notice my strabismus a LOT more on Zoom than I do in a mirror, so I understand.

Video tangentially related.
The Late Late Show - "Kristen Bell", 4.18 (2008) (2 of 2)
Youtube 0bbiiedZpeM
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: This of course makes zero logical sense, as people who are now using Zoom more are people who were dealing with people face-to-face.... WITH THE SAME FACE... previously.


There just something about seeing yourself on camera that makes a lot of people more self-conscious.

I personally can't stand video meetings.  We never used cameras on conference calls before, so why do we need to see everybody now?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate seeing my farking ugly self in the mirror. I'm glad I don't work using zoom shiat.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: When I do Zoom calls, it's literally a "call". I have clients dial in and talk, mostly because I like to pace around. Occasionally my wife/business partner will set up a video meeting, and I go and put makeup on, because I can't stand the way I look on these stupid web cams. I recently got a new Mac mini, which has no camera so I bought a USB one, and the thing is so hi-res, it just makes everything worse. I freaking hate it.


Get a microphone, a used mirrorless camera, and a vintage lens.  Some mirrorless cameras can be used as a webcam, and the 50+ year old lens can help soften focus.  A decent F1.8-1.4 lens would be good for just having you in focus, and maybe add some swirl to the background.
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I like how people think other people care how they look on a 720p dime-store laptop camera. 

Hint: it's so grainy, you're going to look bad no matter what.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only cosmetic surgery I'd go for right now is whatever takes enough pressure off of my back to reduce the pain from excruciating to "dull ache".
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, some people have become insecure about their faces, despite previously not being self-conscious amid all their in person meetings and interactions in the time before coronavirus.

The "Zoom effect" is real, but, it's not far-fetched that there are a few people affected who weren't so self-conscious in person because of their rocking bodies and high fashion choices. I can picture somebody trying to fit their entire stylish skirt and heels combination into frame during a virtual meeting, only to have co-workers ask why is she standing so far from the camera.
 
Momzilla59
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm having an eye lift on Monday so I'm getting a kick out of this. In my case though, the eyelid skin has grown/stretched so much that I have virtually no upper peripheral vision. By 8 pm, gravity makes my lids so heavy it is actual work to keep my eyes open.
Kinda excited about this one, kinda. 5th (various) procedure since last July.
I lost my copy pasta about "some farkers commenting on things they know nothing about" but you can put it here mentally.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just run a gif on a loop of Brad Pitt eating a peach. I get lots of meeting invites, mostly from the ladies in the office for some reason.
 
1funguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better plan!

Put on 10 lbs yourself.

The range of women that are including you on their "would probably do" list increases dramatically.

Add 1 cup of personality, 2 squirts expensive cologne, toothbrush and toothpaste / mouthwash to taste.

You will wake up in the walk of shame category 2x as often within weeks.

Money in the bank, insurance, clean car / home will get recall action and recommendation to friends (hers).
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You don't need surgery, you just need a better angle and better lighting.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As with many other items, Star Trek had this figured out in 1966.
cdnmetv.metv.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.