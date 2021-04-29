 Skip to content
(NYPost)   "Better watch out for those cockatoos, Dave. They may look cute, but once they join a gang they'll just take over the neighborhood. And it won't be pretty"   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friend used to have a Moluccan cockatoo and it was fun but was mean to everyone except its owner. I almost got bit by it with the shriek of death from it included at least twice. One time it was outside uncaged and charged at me unprovoked. Then the owner covered it with "Mr. Blanket" to calm it down.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: My friend used to have a Moluccan cockatoo and it was fun but was mean to everyone except its owner. I almost got bit by it with the shriek of death from it included at least twice. One time it was outside uncaged and charged at me unprovoked. Then the owner covered it with "Mr. Blanket" to calm it down.


You can't show weakness to a cockatoo or it will put you down in the pecking order.  The first thing the bastards do is bite your finger to test you.  I refuse to surrender, myself, and dare them to do their worst.  Most birds will respect that and move on, but not a God damned cockatoo.  They're always testing, probing for any weakness.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Most women have been stalked by a cockortwo....
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: kdawg7736: My friend used to have a Moluccan cockatoo and it was fun but was mean to everyone except its owner. I almost got bit by it with the shriek of death from it included at least twice. One time it was outside uncaged and charged at me unprovoked. Then the owner covered it with "Mr. Blanket" to calm it down.

You can't show weakness to a cockatoo or it will put you down in the pecking order.  The first thing the bastards do is bite your finger to test you.  I refuse to surrender, myself, and dare them to do their worst.  Most birds will respect that and move on, but not a God damned cockatoo.  They're always testing, probing for any weakness.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least it's a native species wreaking havoc en mass this time.

I'm not sure about these, but cockatoos I've seen as pets will dance to any music with a strong beat. I would have blasted music to see what happens.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
walking my way with some run dmc!
Youtube yaH3UjXw6zs


Just troublemakers
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Theres a bunch of wild parrots in my neighborhood in Houston.

So I got that goin' for me.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When I visited my relatives in Australia they thought it was amusing how excited I got over seeing cockatoos, which are so common there - it's like seeing a crow in the US. Then I got excited about ibises... which is like getting excited about pigeons.

Later I went for a hike and encountered a lyrebird. Based on my previous excitement over birds, I assumed lyrebirds, too, were common. Nope. When I told my aunt about it she said she'd never seen one, and had even gone on birding trips specifically to see them... unsuccessfully. Meanwhile I had been in the country for only 48 hours and one hopped out of the bush to greet me.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Theres a bunch of wild parrots in my neighborhood in Houston.

So I got that goin' for me.


We have green parakeets, purportedly originally released by Jimi Hendrix. They're pretty neat and, unlike the Australian ones (I assume) neither venomous nor man-eating.
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Don't give me that look. Get out there and take care of this!
 
northguineahills
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: dothemath: Theres a bunch of wild parrots in my neighborhood in Houston.

So I got that goin' for me.

We have green parakeets, purportedly originally released by Jimi Hendrix. They're pretty neat and, unlike the Australian ones (I assume) neither venomous nor man-eating.


There of flocks of parrots in  south Brooklyn.... (probably an exponential accumullation of escaped and and somehow survived the winters.)
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get them each their own child.

Parrot Follows Her Favorite Kid Everywhere | The Dodo Soulmates
Youtube sI7q81AnkvU
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I was in the Navy I spent the night on Midway Island - which was both a military base and wildlife reserve for albatrosses.   It was the time of year where the adults have flown away and the adolescents were pretty much grown but weren't quite ready to fly.  There were thousands and thousands of them with absloutely no fear of man.  They don't move when you come near them, they just glare at you and not gonna lie, it was super unnerving.  Creepy as hell.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can handle a cockatoo, or three
 
