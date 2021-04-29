 Skip to content
 
(KKTV Colorado Springs)   "Boulders block road in Boulder Canyon near Boulder according to Boulder County Sheriff's Office"   (kktv.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They would have bowled the boulder if they had been bolder.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No way to see that coming.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
/Bob Boulder
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sounds like they need an over the Boulder boulder holder.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yo dawg, I heard you like boulders...
 
Calehedron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
/Bodor

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


With pic of completely superfluous Sheriff's deputy & truck blocking an already blocked road.
 
jasroc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Those boulders are the size of small and large boulders.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NEEDED TO USE BOLDER FONT
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boulder boulder Boulder boulder boulder boulder Boulder boulder.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was William Holder looking over his shoulder?
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's a boulder move Cotton, let's see how it plays out.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*knocks on door* I'm here for the Boulder Bang
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They must really like boulders.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To prevent the mess on the side of the road, they should have used...

Over the shoulder boulder holders.

I'll see myself out.
 
Kzer-Za
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, CDOT texted me to say that the canyon was already open last night. A lot of people around here figured it might take a week.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What they need are some over-the-shoulder holders.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: To prevent the mess on the side of the road, they should have used...

Over the shoulder boulder holders.

I'll see myself out.


OH GOD DAMMIT!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damn it, that's how I get up to one of my favorite breweries.
 
