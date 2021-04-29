 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Who knew waxing your armpits was so painful? I mean, other than everyone in the world. And oh you bet there's NSFW language   (youtube.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 10:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why you have it done at the salon. They yank it off before you have time to think about it. Those ladies don't give a Fark about your pain.

/I guess if my job involved dealing with hairy taints all day, I'd shut off my emotions too.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waxing hair from any section of skin is painful. It seems foolish to try that on the armpits which are particularly sensitive.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armpits?  Fark that.  I'll stick with waxing my balls, thank you very much.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After seeing this scene there's no way in hell I'd ever try it. My wife will just have to accept that my armpits look like I have Buckwheat in a headlock.
Steve Carell Gets Waxed | The 40-Year-Old Virgin | Netflix
Youtube 6CTSUjT4Xuk
NSFW language
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: After seeing this scene there's no way in hell I'd ever try it. My wife will just have to accept that my armpits look like I have Buckwheat in a headlock.
[YouTube video: Steve Carell Gets Waxed | The 40-Year-Old Virgin | Netflix]NSFW language


Damn, I knew I shouldn't have watched that exact same video before coming here to post it.

/Kelly Clarkson!
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost a bet with my now-ex and she got to wax my chest. I'm not a hairy dude and it still hurt like hell and left wax scraps.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was way over-charged for that wax. What a rip-off.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a razor a day keeps the wax away.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: After seeing this scene there's no way in hell I'd ever try it. My wife will just have to accept that my armpits look like I have Buckwheat in a headlock.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/6CTSUjT4​Xuk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1] NSFW language


That movie cured me of being self-conscious about my relative lack of body hair.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes.  I wonder if she still has lymph nodes there.
 
Bathroom Samurai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't wax your armpits when just trimming them will do. TMI: I use a beard/mustache trimmer on the shortest setting about once a week. No razor burn, no stubble. It's glorious.

/I'm a dude
//hairy pits are uncomfortable
///three
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hair is supposed to be there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hair is supposed to be there.


No, it doesn't.  The amount of hair on the human body is farking stupid.  It belongs on your head, that's about it.  I didn't go around wooing the girls in high school by flashing my pubes and no one is impressed with back hair.  This isn't the 70's.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do women prefer men who manscape?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.