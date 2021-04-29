 Skip to content
(Toronto Sun)   A new study out of the University of The Blindingly Obvious in the U.K. wanted to see if there was a connection between kinky sex and drugs. Captain Obvious last seen in a leather cowl carrying a whip   (torontosun.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This will be Captain Obvious's theme while doing it too:

Captain Obvious Theme Song
Youtube NARzrbp8tW8
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Drugs + Sex = Fun!?

Someone alert the 1980's gay community.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
*shrug*

Never been a connection for me...

*zips gimp mask back up*
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
NEWS
Teen Sex Linked To Drugs And Alcohol, Reports Center For Figuring Out Really Obvious Things
5/01/02 3:00PM

BOSTON-A definitive causal relationship exists between drug and alcohol use and teen sex, the Center For Figuring Out Really Obvious Things reported Monday.
Fark user imageView Full Size


The four-year, $3.5 million study, which examined the substance-abuse and sexual habits of more than 2,500 American teens, is regarded as one of the most "no-duh"-inducing in the center's history.
"Our exhaustive research clearly confirms that U.S. youths between the ages of 13 and 18 who drink and/or use drugs are more likely to be sexually active," said Dr. Gerald Eckersley, director of the Boston-based organization. "This may be our most significant finding since the landmark 1978 study that found a link between habitual chocolate consumption and weight gain."
"Our research shows that the inhibition-lowering properties of recreational drugs and alcohol cause those who use them to behave with less restraint, making sex among young people more likely to occur," Eckersley continued. "Gee, I bet you never would've guessed that."
The report went on to state that some teens may actually seek out drugs and alcohol for the express purpose of lowering their inhibitions and facilitating sex-a phenomenon well known to parents and teens alike for countless generations.
"Teens are not only having sex drunk or high, but they're also getting drunk or high to increase their chances of having sex," Eckersley said. "Interestingly, we found that this phenomenon also occurs among adults, as well as among every population everywhere in the world that has ever existed since the dawn of time."
To help spread word of its findings, the Center For Figuring Out Really Obvious Things sent a TelePrompTer-ready press release to more than 400 local TV-news affiliates across the U.S. Along with the press release, the stations received stock video footage of beer displays and teens smoking and drinking at parties.
"As a teaser for newscasters presenting this story, I would recommend, 'Think you know everything about teen sex and alcohol? Think again-a new study is out, and the findings may surprise you. Coming up next,'" Eckersley said. "Although, of course, the findings won't actually surprise you."
Founded in 1959, the Center For Figuring Out Really Obvious Things is among the world's leaders in stating the obvious. Operating under the motto Lumen Redundas, or "To Cast The Light Of Knowledge On The Already Well-Known," it has conducted non-groundbreaking research on a wide variety of self-evident phenomena.
Among the center's most notable non-discoveries are the 1974 determination that cars contribute to urban smog, the 1981 conclusion that taking the stairs burns more calories than taking the elevator, and the landmark 1997 finding that infidelity causes friction in marriages.
In spite of the center's sterling reputation, some of its findings, which seemed obvious at the time, are now considered inaccurate. A 1963 study, for example, confirmed that sugar was good for children's health because it gave their "growing bodies the pep and energy they need." Another example is the since-refuted 1972 study finding dairy foods to be "heart-healthy."
Still, Eckersley insisted that the center's research methods are "overwhelmingly reliable."
"I feel confident in the center's ability to determine the validity of virtually any obvious claim," Eckersley said. "It goes without saying, however, that even the best people in any line of study occasionally make mistakes. But even though it goes without saying, we here at the Center For Figuring Out Really Obvious Things are saying it anyway, in a $4.2 million study that will definitively prove this Even-The-Best-People-Sometimes-Make-Mi​stakes theory."
 
rogue49
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some just like to be rebellious
It's an edge thing

Some of us are just pervs 😋
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Come on Kahliegh, lets get drunk and do butt stuff."
 
pehvbot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here's the thing though.  Everyone lies about sex.  I lie about it.  You lie about it.  They lie about it.  I will not believe any survey like this until I've actually had drug fueled anal BDSM sex with them, their friends, and random strangers.

/no, I've never had drug fueled sex with friends and/or strangers.
//or have I?
///no
////but maybe.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From what I've heard, the BDSM-crowd parties nearly qualify as straight edge. But not Mormon, because MSDB has coffee and soda.
I've also heard complaints about the swingers not being able to do anything sober...
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

guestguy: *shrug*

Never been a connection for me...

*zips gimp mask back up*


Seriously WTF, I've never done any drugs in my life.
 
Cormee
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Drugs + Sex = Fun!?

Someone alert the 1980's gay community.


Poppers have even crossed over to the straight community
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fursecution: From what I've heard, the BDSM-crowd parties nearly qualify as straight edge. But not Mormon, because MSDB has coffee and soda.
I've also heard complaints about the swingers not being able to do anything sober...


You can pretty much instantly tell a serious "play" party from a group of people just wanting to dress in leather and fee naughty by the presence or absence of an open bar.   There are things in that scene that require an advanced level of judgement and or manual dexterity, to say nothing of  the consent issue. which that scene is typically militant about because of the fact that almost everything you do, absent consent is a criminal act.   And Consent is blurred if someone is "altered".   Besides, the endorphin high that many subs in particular are chasing substitutes neatly for those external chemical influences
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to have sex while tripping on LSD.

A few times, I had sex on pot and it was everything I expected. Wonderful.

Wish my wife would smoke pot.

Oh well.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
yeah idk, mixing drugs and bondage seems irresponsible.  control and trust and paranoia and blunted senses...?  you're gonna french fry when you should pizza.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: I've always wanted to have sex while tripping on LSD.

A few times, I had sex on pot and it was everything I expected. Wonderful.

Wish my wife would smoke pot.

Oh well.


No need to answer, but is she sometimes adventurous? I dated a girl that didn't really care about pot one way or  the other. But when she wanted to try something new she liked to smoke that she could say the pot made her do it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just because I like getting spanked, doesn't make me a stoner.
Oh thats some good shiat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
jimjays:No need to answer, but is she sometimes adventurous? I dated a girl that didn't really care about pot one way or  the other. But when she wanted to try something new she liked to smoke that she could say the pot made her do it.


I'm a pot head. We've known each other since we were both 16. She knows my habits. She never cared for it. She tried it a few times but hates the "feeling" of it.  She'll let me smoke it but she can't stand the smell and so I just don't do it around her or if I am going to be with her. I'm lucky she even lets me smoke it when I am not at home.

Choosing battles...If I knew this before I got married?  Could've been a deal breaker.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

