(Buzzfeed)   We're beginning to think the "most popular baby names" people are either just pranking everyone or have been hitting the bong way too much while working from home this past year   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
    Luna programme, Popular Baby Names  
posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 8:20 AM



LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA-ChinaGirl Names
1. Kailani
2. Lisann
3. Luna
4. Teagan
5. Juliann
Boy Names
1. Jordi
2. Milo
3. Arlo
4. Ethan
5. Asher

STFU.  You lose all credibility.  Ethan?!  They don't even have the 'th' sound in Mandarin.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: STFU.  You lose all credibility.  Ethan?!  They don't even have the 'th' sound in Mandarin.


It's an ad for the website mentioned.

Those are the names chosen by anglophone expats in Jyna.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This isn't even good bullshiat
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: LordBeavis: STFU.  You lose all credibility.  Ethan?!  They don't even have the 'th' sound in Mandarin.

It's an ad for the website mentioned.

Those are the names chosen by anglophone expats in Jyna.


I anxiously await the list of best McDonalds in Paris as chosen by tourists from Arkansas.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WTF is with 'Luna'?  Did I miss a popular movie?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Winnie, for boys?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
USA:
Boy Names
1. Silas
2. Atticus
3. Arlo
4. Theodore
5. Finn

"But what if Finn dies?"
"Don't worry; Huck'll bury Finn."  HAHAHHAHHAEHEHHAHE!!!1!!
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: LordBeavis: STFU.  You lose all credibility.  Ethan?!  They don't even have the 'th' sound in Mandarin.

It's an ad for the website mentioned.

Those are the names chosen by anglophone expats in Jyna.


I didn't see that, but that list just really sounded like they only did research using English, and not the languages used in each country.  What a load of crap.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
that was a hole lot of Arlo
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's with all the Arlos?

And I noticed that in Poland, the name Lucifer shows up.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Canadian boy names:
Arlo
Silas
Levi
Finn
Atticus

Sound like names from some depressing old book about farm boys growing up in unpleasant circumstances.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
d43fweuh3sg51.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Danger Somarkandakram has a nice ring to it.
 
