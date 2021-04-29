 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Ever Given crew who clogged up Egypt's Suez Canal now stuck on vessel, maybe for years. Constipation could ensue due to costs and damages   (9news.com.au) divider line
37
    More: Followup, Suez Canal, Cargo ship, Suez Canal vessel, cargo ship, Ship, Egypt, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, Ever Given's owner  
•       •       •

987 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
why do these situations always result in the crew effectively being held hostage.

hostages are supposed to hold some sort of value.  the company doesn't give a shiat about them and it's not like they have any money of their own to pay a ransom.  do they think some government is going to come forward with a boat load of cash to get their citizens back?  japan's not going to pay just because it's a japanese company and whatever flag of convenience they sail under is sure as hell not going to pay

so the lowly crew get imprisoned on their ship for no purpose other than to keep the ship seaworthy
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  Each of them will get many turns in the barrel.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish somebody would finally put a price on human life already so we dont have to guess every time something like this comes up.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I wish somebody would finally put a price on human life already so we dont have to guess every time something like this comes up.


family guy hasnt made a color chart for that yet.

/not joking
 
nijika
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So yeah never work for rich people.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i love the fact that the canal authority guy being interviewed is just absolute...

obviously we had nothing to do with it.
none of the weather conditions bear discussion.
of course the people we're suing who have all the money are 100% responsible.

i'm glad to see they have their ducks in a row.  hes clearly done this legal dance a few times lol
 
TheSubjunctive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dead for Tax Reasons:hostages are supposed to hold some sort of value.  the company doesn't give a shiat about them and it's not like they have any money of their own to pay a ransom.  do they think some government is going to come forward with a boat load of cash to get their citizens back?  japan's not going to pay just because it's a japanese company and whatever flag of convenience they sail under is sure as hell not going to pay

Taiwanese, not Japanese.  The one point of leverage is that Evergreen has 150 other container ships.  And if *none* of them are allowed to use the Suez, they're pretty f---ed as an international shipping company.  Not sure why you need to hold the crew hostage to make use of that poker chip.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
so, the crew is considered the property of the ship owners?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This isn't the first time the cry "Let my people go" has been heard in Egypt.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hmm. I wonder if the Suez Canal Pilots are included in the crew designation here.
 
starlost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
meh. go on a cruise ship poop cruise.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: Dead for Tax Reasons:hostages are supposed to hold some sort of value.  the company doesn't give a shiat about them and it's not like they have any money of their own to pay a ransom.  do they think some government is going to come forward with a boat load of cash to get their citizens back?  japan's not going to pay just because it's a japanese company and whatever flag of convenience they sail under is sure as hell not going to pay

Taiwanese, not Japanese.  The one point of leverage is that Evergreen has 150 other container ships.  And if *none* of them are allowed to use the Suez, they're pretty f---ed as an international shipping company.  Not sure why you need to hold the crew hostage to make use of that poker chip.


flagged panamanian, operated taiwanese, owned japanese

Lieutenant General Osama Rabie said the hulking Ever Given would not be allowed to leave the country until a compensation amount is settled on with the vessel's Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SumJackass07: Hmm. I wonder if the Suez Canal Pilots are included in the crew designation here.


Of course they're not.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ARE THE SEX TOYS ON THERE OK?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: This isn't the first time the cry "Let my people go" has been heard in Egypt.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: ARE THE SEX TOYS ON THERE OK?

[Fark user image image 850x346]


Not for long...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: ARE THE SEX TOYS ON THERE OK?

[Fark user image 850x346]


Um, I was gonna post something about all the sex-trafficked kids that the Qanon folks think the containers are loaded with.....
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a bunch of Livestock on board that ship?
and I am not referring to the crew.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wish somebody would finally put a price on human life already so we dont have to guess every time something like this comes up.


We did. It's tree fiddy.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Egyptian government forced one dude to stay on a ship for 4 years, part of that time without being provided supplies

Free At Last!!! After 4 Years on an Abandoned Ship | Chief MAKOi
Youtube fddCfXvrw-0
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There's that whole requirement of Egyptian (experts at piloting ships thru the canal).
Shiat went sideways (figuratively) with the expert pilot.  Unless the E.G. was negligent in some way, so this seems like the fault of "expert" Egyptian pilot.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

guestguy: Walker: ARE THE SEX TOYS ON THERE OK?

[Fark user image image 850x346]

Not for long...


Yeah, at least the crew will have something to have sex with for 4 years...besides each other. NTTAWWT
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why isn't the pilot responsible?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Why isn't the pilot responsible?


b/c he they know what he makes.  they dont want to own a malnourished goat.  they want several billion dollars.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it wise for Egypt to shake down shipping companies at a time when the Northwest Passage is starting to open up?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Johnson: Wasn't there a bunch of Livestock on board that ship?
and I am not referring to the crew.


Don't think so. Those were different ships waiting in line while this one was stuck.
 
darthaegis [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oopsboom: i love the fact that the canal authority guy being interviewed is just absolute...

obviously we had nothing to do with it.
none of the weather conditions bear discussion.
of course the people we're suing who have all the money are 100% responsible.

i'm glad to see they have their ducks in a row.  hes clearly done this legal dance a few times lol


Aren't the SCA the ones that put the pilots on the ships to navigate the Suez Canal?
 
eagles95
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': so, the crew is considered the property of the ship owners?


Probably like cruise ship employees. They tell some dark stories
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Walker: ARE THE SEX TOYS ON THERE OK?

[Fark user image 850x346]

Um, I was gonna post something about all the sex-trafficked kids that the Qanon folks think the containers are loaded with.....


A distinction without a difference.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Is it wise for Egypt to shake down shipping companies at a time when the Northwest Passage is starting to open up?


Considering that the north west passage and the Suez canal are in entirely different parts of the world...
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Is it wise for Egypt to shake down shipping companies at a time when the Northwest Passage is starting to open up?


Dammit!
UNLEASH THE ARCHERS - Northwest Passage (Official Video) | Napalm Records
Youtube XRD3vrSLPaw
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're trapped on a boat you're probably more likely to experience diarrhea than constipation.
 
TheSubjunctive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: CordycepsInYourBrain: Is it wise for Egypt to shake down shipping companies at a time when the Northwest Passage is starting to open up?

Considering that the north west passage and the Suez canal are in entirely different parts of the world...


And on a Shanghai to Rotterdam run, the Northwest Passage is about 2,000 miles shorter than Malacca and the Suez.  I think we're a long way from it being really economically viable though.
 
firefly212
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: why do these situations always result in the crew effectively being held hostage.

hostages are supposed to hold some sort of value.  the company doesn't give a shiat about them and it's not like they have any money of their own to pay a ransom.  do they think some government is going to come forward with a boat load of cash to get their citizens back?  japan's not going to pay just because it's a japanese company and whatever flag of convenience they sail under is sure as hell not going to pay

so the lowly crew get imprisoned on their ship for no purpose other than to keep the ship seaworthy


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-9504351/Sailor-forced-live-ghost-sh​ip-Egypt-FOUR-YEARS.html

Egypt held one guy, alone, on a boat for FOUR years... he wasn't even the captain, he was the XO, but the captain was egyptian, so he got to go home... that guy got stuck on the boat for years, the company wouldn't pay, the ship even got grounded in a storm, which turned out to be a godsend, because then the guy could at least swim to shore for food and basic supplies, before returning to the boat.

Their system is completely f*cked.
 
majestykelf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The whole situation was a massive fustercluck, but I kinda want to see either the ship owner or the crew's family arrange a large cargo helicopter to drop onto the deck and carry the crew over the nearest border.
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The claim is bullshiat. Only a handful of ships went round the long way instead of waiting for the canal, so while fees dropped for a week they were almost all recovered within a week or too. Contacts in the shipping industry say $50m, absolute tops for salvage and all other costs.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheSubjunctive: AugieDoggyDaddy: CordycepsInYourBrain: Is it wise for Egypt to shake down shipping companies at a time when the Northwest Passage is starting to open up?

Considering that the north west passage and the Suez canal are in entirely different parts of the world...

And on a Shanghai to Rotterdam run, the Northwest Passage is about 2,000 miles shorter than Malacca and the Suez.  I think we're a long way from it being really economically viable though.


The Russian side of the arctic is ice-free for months each year. The northwest passage has bits which stay frozen much longer.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.