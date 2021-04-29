 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Man was in his garage "surrounded by chainsaws" when police stopped to question him about chainsaw thefts. Lou seen taking notes on this fine police work   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Surrounded by Chainsaws" is the name of my Skinny Puppy tribute band.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i182.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I keep a hockey mask hanging over my chainsaw bench
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I keep a hockey mask hanging over my chainsaw bench


Dad?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm getting flashbacks of Fluttershy's Shed.  And no, I'm not a brony.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vsavatar: I'm getting flashbacks of Fluttershy's Shed.  And no, I'm not a brony.


They all say that, but secretly you know that Cherilee is the best pony.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who steals a chainsaw....?
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bake him away toys
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's always looking for his next Stihl.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Who steals a chainsaw....?


Gibbons, apparently

Maybe he was looking for the tools to help him cash-in on the price of lumber.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

And he couldn't even get them started.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Sounds like he's always looking for his next Stihl.


He's got the Skils to pay the bills.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pennsylvania Chainsaw Massacre?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: [i182.photobucket.com image 250x141] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came for this - thanks.
 
