 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Giant octopus comes ashore on Aussie beach, looks for sacrificial virgin to appease itself of world domination   (9news.com.au) divider line
19
    More: Scary, New South Wales, Sydney, Cape Byron, Giant octopus, resident Jarrah Brailey, Australia, MELBOURNE SYDNEY, Sydney weather  
•       •       •

1033 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pics.esmemes.comView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Where's King Kong when you need him?!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bikerdiva [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Should have a whipped a tentacle at the person who called him gross
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That headline though.
 
yms
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Massive tentacles.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 700x889]


Errr.  If that is what I think it is, that's a solid 'Nope! Nope!" octo gif.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That was rather rude of him to come ashore and call that lady gross.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 700x889]

Errr.  If that is what I think it is, that's a solid 'Nope! Nope!" octo gif.


Indeed it is exactly that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was just coming ashore looking for a refreshing beverage.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 700x889]

Errr.  If that is what I think it is, that's a solid 'Nope! Nope!" octo gif.


That was a news story last month(?).  Girl picked it up asking the internet what it was.  When someone told her she freaked out, but she was very lucky not to get poisoned.

She ignored the first rule of nature.  If it looks pretty, LEAVE IT THE FARK ALONE!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
Sure I may look sort of cute and innocent now human but in 5 years you will comprehend the raw viciousness of my ravenous beak.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.  Could have been a giant sexapus.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It_Came​_​from_Beneath_the_Sea#Shooting
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Giant=foot long tentacles.
Greetings, baby cousin!  Welcome to land.
🐙
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: GrogSmash: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 700x889]

Errr.  If that is what I think it is, that's a solid 'Nope! Nope!" octo gif.

That was a news story last month(?).  Girl picked it up asking the internet what it was.  When someone told her she freaked out, but she was very lucky not to get poisoned.

She ignored the first rule of nature.  If it looks pretty, LEAVE IT THE FARK ALONE!


Almost every living creature on this planet evolved to kill us.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: GrogSmash: Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 700x889]

Errr.  If that is what I think it is, that's a solid 'Nope! Nope!" octo gif.

That was a news story last month(?).  Girl picked it up asking the internet what it was.  When someone told her she freaked out, but she was very lucky not to get poisoned.

She ignored the first rule of nature.  If it looks pretty, LEAVE IT THE FARK ALONE!


Yeah, bright, visible colors usually mean "I have no need to hide, I'm frikkin horrifically poisonous. If I weren't, I'd camouflage."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Japanese porn producers are racing to the scene.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.