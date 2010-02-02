 Skip to content
(The Week)   You can thank Obama for the reason your once cheap-arse piece of pine 2×4 lumber is so shockingly expensive   (theweek.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I think I'd rather thank obstructionist conservatives.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always blame the other guy.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Obama's Recovery Act was probably less than half the size of what would have been needed to fix the economy, and by early 2010 he pivoted to austerity to cut the budget deficit.

So, this was Obama's fault because he couldn't get a bigger recovery act, causing lumber to act more conservatively and reduce inventory, and when the pandemic hit they dropped inventory even further because they feared another recession, but the opposite is happening. Got it.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And no mention of how the interruption of the Canadian lumber trade due to covid and tariffs by Trump had a significant impact here. Getting a little late to be blaming Obama for everything.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just logged 100 more acres.
No complaints
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, in other words, it started with the 2008 market crash and depression.   Which is somehow Obama's fault.
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTFA particularly because it is very expensive to grow, harvest, transport, and store wood)

It's expensive to grow trees? They do know how forests work, don't they?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Supply meets demand.

K.
 
SpectreJCB
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This isn't just an American problem.  The cost of an 8 foot pressure treated 2x4 has like tripled in the past year up in Canada too.

The wife isn't getting her new porch railings or picnic table this year.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Build a steel-framed house. Or, better yet, a monolithic concrete dome house.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*surejan.jpg*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Munden: President Obama's Recovery Act was probably less than half the size of what would have been needed to fix the economy, and by early 2010 he pivoted to austerity to cut the budget deficit.

So, this was Obama's fault because he couldn't get a bigger recovery act, causing lumber to act more conservatively and reduce inventory, and when the pandemic hit they dropped inventory even further because they feared another recession, but the opposite is happening. Got it.


The GOP complained endlessly that Obama was spending way too much.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obama didn't sweep up Bush's mess well enough is what I'm hearing.  Then Trump came along and added to it.  Good thing Biden will have it just about fixed so when Don Jr. takes office he looks good.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't understand, Trump had that trade war going with Canada, which are famously easy to win.
You mean to tell me he didn't get all the concessions from them for cheap lumber?
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dinki: FTFA particularly because it is very expensive to grow, harvest, transport, and store wood)

It's expensive to grow trees? They do know how forests work, don't they?


It takes time and there's a non-zero amount of maintenance, but the bulk of the cost is tied up in transport and storage
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Build a steel-framed house. Or, better yet, a monolithic concrete dome house.


is that like a giant penis?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's an incredibly simplistic view and not at all telling the whole story. The housing market was totally f*cked because of oversupply, insane lending, and the flipper/investor epidemic. It took like 10 years to recover from that and begin to START again... at a low level. Builders are not going to just go like gangbusters throwing inventory on the market after going through a shock like that.

Now that they have low rates and low inventory and demand is back they are building what they can and that combined with other market forces is causing the blowup.

What a ridiculous stub of a story.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lumber in 2005 was super cheap. I remember loading up a guy with 200 sheets of 716 for less than $1,000. I believe the price was $4.25 a sheet.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: Chthonic Echoes: Build a steel-framed house. Or, better yet, a monolithic concrete dome house.

is that like a giant penis?


If your penis looks like a monolithic concrete dome house, you should probably see a doctor.

It's more like a boob.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So the baseline is the run up of the residential housing bubble prior to the 2008 crash. And it's Obama's fault for not predicting the effect of the pandemic on demand for home renovations in 2020. Seems legit.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectreJCB: This isn't just an American problem.  The cost of an 8 foot pressure treated 2x4 has like tripled in the past year up in Canada too.

The wife isn't getting her new porch railings or picnic table this year.


And you can blame Obama for that too. Worst Canadian Prime Minister ever!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can thank Obama...

Thanks Obama!
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Guys, come on. We can only thank Obama for so much. At some point we have to start thanking somebody else.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I'm now dumber for having read that "article"
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, everything about that was garbage.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Build a steel-framed house. Or, better yet, a monolithic concrete dome house.


I'm thinking earthship.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: I don't understand, Trump had that trade war going with Canada, which are famously easy to win.
You mean to tell me he didn't get all the concessions from them for cheap lumber?


We export lumber there.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I tried, got as far as "tRump's quasi-stimulus in the form of tax cuts for the wealthy" and figured the derp could only get herpier.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpectreJCB: This isn't just an American problem.  The cost of an 8 foot pressure treated 2x4 has like tripled in the past year up in Canada too.

The wife isn't getting her new porch railings or picnic table this year.


Strangest thing was when I gave her wood, she made *me* pay *her*.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Old white guys destroy the economy. Write article where you blame the black guy.   Got it.
 
indylaw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So it was Obama's idea to force Republicans to obstruct the full relief package and impose austerity. And that didn't manifest until 9 years later. Got it.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Dinki: FTFA particularly because it is very expensive to grow, harvest, transport, and store wood)

It's expensive to grow trees? They do know how forests work, don't they?

It takes time and there's a non-zero amount of maintenance, but the bulk of the cost is tied up in transport and storage


Not really.  If you choose the right varieties, you can plant half your stand with trees that naturally grow saws and other harvesting equipment.  Then plant your other half with trees that grow wheels and gps so they know where they're going.  They'll just harvest and transport themselves.  Unlike the person who wrote the article, Dinki and I know how forests work.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Headline: "It's Obama's fault"

Fourth paragraph in the article:
But what happened next was worse. President Obama's Recovery Act was probably less than half the size of what would have been needed to fix the economy, and by early 2010 he pivoted to austerity to cut the budget deficit. That meant very high unemployment in November 2010, a sweeping Republican victory in the midterms that month, and the end of any prospect of further stimulus until 2016 when Donald Trump took office.

For those keeping score at home, this was the recovery act written under Bush, but he was too scared to sign, so he passed the buck on to Obama. So the entire articles premise is that Republicans repeatedly held back recovery funding for over a decade, but somehow it's all Obama's fault.
 
WhiskeyBender [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guy at work was blaming Biden for wood prices. I asked him how many new housing developments are close by. 'Oh, new houses are being built everywhere! Ohhhh."
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So Obama governed the way that Fascists Republicans would have him govern, and they STILL blared that he was an evil tax-and-spend commie pinko liberal.
 
indylaw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WhiskeyBender: Guy at work was blaming Biden for wood prices. I asked him how many new housing developments are close by. 'Oh, new houses are being built everywhere! Ohhhh."


Yeah, where I live in Florida everything everywhere is under construction or renovation. But this economic wizard has no time for simpletons' theories like supply and demand. He went straight to the heart of the issue, which is that the black guy did this.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prof. Frink: SpectreJCB: This isn't just an American problem.  The cost of an 8 foot pressure treated 2x4 has like tripled in the past year up in Canada too.

The wife isn't getting her new porch railings or picnic table this year.

Strangest thing was when I gave her wood, she made *me* pay *her*.


I would have gone with "I already gave your wife a railing" but yours works too.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's what "bipartisanship" gets you when you're dealing with republicans.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In the past year I built a new deck and a chicken coop. Cost me at least double in lumber what it would have just 3 years back. Whatever Trump did with the trade agreement with Canada coupled with COVID got the prices farked
 
