(Huffington Post)   Rudy Giuliani's neighbor gives an impromptu press conference that's straight out of Seinfeld   (huffpost.com) divider line
14
    More: Followup, New York City, Mayor of New York City, Manhattan, Upper East Side woman, Upper East Side, federal agents, Rudy Giuliani's building, Socialite Michele Herbert  
•       •       •

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The funniest thing is, my ex-husband called me and said, 'Have you seen what's going on?'" said Herbert, who was married until 2017 to Larry Herbert, inventor of the Pantone color-matching system. "And he said, 'No, look out your window.'"

And I'm hopeful that the color at Mar-A-Largo is 16-448 TCX.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That looks like the building exterior used for Tom Hanks' apartment in "You've Got Mail", and why do I remember that detail?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not as funny as I wanted it to be.
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The circus continues unabated.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was not interesting nor funny.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I was in the pool!!!
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: That was not interesting nor funny.


Bum da bum buh buh
 
nakago
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: That was not interesting nor funny.


Exactly like Seinfeld
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now I want to know what the specific Pantone color match is for Rudy's hair dye. I'm going with Demonic Ichor #5
 
Pextor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She's no Antoine Dobson or Sweet Brown.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nakago: mcsiegs: That was not interesting nor funny.

Exactly like Seinfeld


That was both smart AND funny.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Anything can be funny if you add a laugh track to it.
 
Bawdy George
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If you asked her, she'd probably admit she can't stand the Costanzas.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More hot air.

When there's a link to a video of Rudy being led, crying, out of the court on the way to prison, that's when I'll *almost* believe this more than just theatre for the rubes...
 
