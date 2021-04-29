 Skip to content
 
(NBC News) Catholic priest fully embraces science over mythology and fear. That's the joke
    Catholic Church, Rev. James Altman, Bishop, Roman Catholic Church, Latin Rite, Vaccine, pastor of a Roman Catholic church, Priest  
turboke
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Catholic priests and science aren't mutually exclusive: https://en.wikipedia.org/w​iki/Georges_​Lemaître
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
God is your doctor, and prayer is still the best medicine.
 
Skail
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

uttertosh: God is your doctor, and prayer is still the best medicine.


Snapper Carr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God is still the best doctor and prayer is still the best medicine," it concludes.

"God" gave humans the ability to reason and learn about the universe we live in which led to scientific method which led to vaccines which undergo rigorous experimental trials.

"God" would probably be annoyed you're wasting the gift it gave you on this nonsense.

/I am an atheist.  I'm just arguing from a theistic worldview.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Catholics have generally been pro-science, dumbassmitter, as long as it doesn't directly conflict with the idea that there's a God.

Galileo's big problem was failing to properly discount the heliocentric theory in writing, the way the Pope ordered him to in his Dialogue, and by writing a satire he was not really good at (even then, satire was hard to write). Pope Urban didn't have much of a sense of humor, but until then, he'd been a defender of Galileo.

History needs to be taken out of high school text books, it's really getting bad out there.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: God is still the best doctor and prayer is still the best medicine," it concludes.

"God" gave humans the ability to reason and learn about the universe we live in which led to scientific method which led to vaccines which undergo rigorous experimental trials.

"God" would probably be annoyed you're wasting the gift it gave you on this nonsense.

/I am an atheist.  I'm just arguing from a theistic worldview.


That is the general attitude of the Catholic church as a whole.  Except for American Catholics, which are just as nutty as the rest of the religious fanatics.

Its like they have to compete for the crazy crowd.
 
Road_King
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: ""More progressive priests will encourage vaccination and their parishioners will get vaccinated. Alt-right priests will preach against it and their parishioners will refuse to get vaccinated."

Well, bye.  When the defective cull themselves out voluntarily, the herd gets stronger.   Sucks for the vanishingly small number who medically cant vax.  But wingnut anti-vaxxers killing themselves off is one hell of a good side effect.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Catholics have generally been pro-science, dumbassmitter, as long as it doesn't directly conflict with the idea that there's a God.

Galileo's big problem was failing to properly discount the heliocentric theory in writing, the way the Pope ordered him to in his Dialogue, and by writing a satire he was not really good at (even then, satire was hard to write). Pope Urban didn't have much of a sense of humor, but until then, he'd been a defender of Galileo.

History needs to be taken out of high school text books, it's really getting bad out there.


I must disagree.

Catholics are not pro-science; they are merely less antagonistic toward it than are many other sects and religions. And while there are been many accomplished Catholic scientists in the past, as the social pressure to belong to religion wanes, that religion's more intelligent, curious, and questioning members will more and more drift away.

Leaving assholes like this one.
 
Road_King
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Catholics have generally been pro-science, dumbassmitter, as long as it doesn't directly conflict with the idea that there's a God.

Galileo's big problem was failing to properly discount the heliocentric theory in writing, the way the Pope ordered him to in his Dialogue, and by writing a satire he was not really good at (even then, satire was hard to write). Pope Urban didn't have much of a sense of humor, but until then, he'd been a defender of Galileo.

History needs to be taken out of high school text books, it's really getting bad out there.


That's nice.  Except for the hundreds of Catholics gathered in this building, not taking any precautions.  And the hundreds of thousands like them in other parishes.

Basing your argument around a hundreds of years old anecdote makes you the dumbass, not Subby.
 
STFU_SNAFU_
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The author of that flyer was in his cups while writing the piece. Terrible. D-
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So when he gets painfully sick, does he not go to a doctor?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Snapper Carr: God is still the best doctor and prayer is still the best medicine," it concludes.

"God" gave humans the ability to reason and learn about the universe we live in which led to scientific method which led to vaccines which undergo rigorous experimental trials.

"God" would probably be annoyed you're wasting the gift it gave you on this nonsense.

/I am an atheist.  I'm just arguing from a theistic worldview.

That is the general attitude of the Catholic church as a whole.  Except for American Catholics, which are just as nutty as the rest of the religious fanatics.

Its like they have to compete for the crazy crowd.


It's actually simpler than that... as usual, follow the money.

I was reading somewhere yesterday that with more and more younger people leaving the church, the ones that are left are both older and more evangelical.  Two conditions that recently have been very present in the psychotic anti-vacc/anti-science crowd.  If the Bishops want money they have to at least pretend to agree with them.

It would be nice (in this instance anyway) if there really was a God and these assholes eventually find themselves standing in front of Him explaining why it was ok to let members of their parish die just to get a little more money given to them...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

turboke: Catholic priests and science aren't mutually exclusive: https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Georges_Lemaître


Not sure, but wasn't the guy who did genetic tests on plants a priest?
 
SomeTexan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: turboke: Catholic priests and science aren't mutually exclusive: https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Georges_Lemaître

Not sure, but wasn't the guy who did genetic tests on plants a priest?


Mendel.  Was a monk, I think.
 
turboke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: turboke: Catholic priests and science aren't mutually exclusive: https://en.wikipedia.org/wi​ki/Georges_Lemaître

Not sure, but wasn't the guy who did genetic tests on plants a priest?


Gregor Mendel of Mendelian inheritance fame? Augustinian friar and abbot. Close enough. :)
 
orbister
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Catholics are not pro-science


Nor need they be, because the whole point of religion is that it isn't science. Nevertheless, the RCC is perfectly happy with the Big Bang, sees genesis as allegorical and maintains an observatory which does important and published research.

That's in the rest of the world. The American end seems to be hard-right weird. About the priest in TFA:

i.imgur.com
 
