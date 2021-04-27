 Skip to content
 
(Cambridge Day)   Buying a decrepit old house, tearing it down and building something new sounds like a great idea - except to the lady who's been living there for almost a decade and thinks she owns it   (cambridgeday.com) divider line
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get out of the house you freeloader.  Be happy you had many rent free years, stop trying to steal a son's inheritence.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verbal agreements and emails are not legally binding, as far as I understand.

It's unfortunate, but that person needs to move out.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought this was as going to be an "adverse possession" issue. Pleasantly surprised to find she's just spurned and her ex-lover decided he'd let things just occur naturally.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The selling of the property to the son for $1 to me suggests that there might have been an actual written agreement at one point to pass the property to the tenant upon the owner's passing, or that the owner knew that the tenant had that belief and the sale was thus a means to try to get in front of any legal claims later.

But, the part where the tenant is representing herself says that no lawyer wanted to touch the case with a 10-foot pole.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kayanlau: Verbal agreements and emails are not legally binding, as far as I understand.

It's unfortunate, but that person needs to move out.


Yep and according to the parts of the article I read she's trained as a doctor and other medical disciplines.
So it's not like she can't get a good paying job.
(I didn't read enough to find out if she works or not)
But I imagine she's afraid to leave most of the time.
The owner might board the place up while she's out.
Or prevent her from reentering some other way.

Plus the place is a crap hole no matter it's potential value, she needs to get out and move on with her life.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is a Harvard MD unemployed and squatting in a condemnable hovel? Methinks the crazy runs deep in this one.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is a New Breed of Karen. Extra Crazy sauce.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
mediaite.comView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Climbing up on Strawberry Hill ...
Ferahnaz claims squatters rights ...
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

starsrift: Why is a Harvard MD unemployed and squatting in a condemnable hovel? Methinks the crazy runs deep in this one.


Everything about this story is insane.
 
Northern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: Just get out of the house you freeloader.  Be happy you had many rent free years, stop trying to steal a son's inheritence.


In MA if you occupy a property and pay the property taxes and utilities, and if said property is abandoned you can file a $50 case in court to take legal possession of the property through squatters rights.  We are only 1 of 2 states that allow this.
This is Cambridge MA, so the dirt alone is worth $1M.  It's worth it for her to attempt a land grab.
In addition, MA renters have most of the rights, and the landlord in many cases has to pay their tenants legal fees.  If there are problems with the unit, the courts can and do levy punishing fines against the landlord.
Good luck dude, you bought a few hundred thousand in legal fees for this property.
Also also, this being Cambridge, he will likely sell each luxury unit (six in total), for $800k each so he will still turn a nice profit.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Her then landlord, Abul Maksud Sayied, was a "longtime friend" from Harvard, she said, and did not ask for rent.

"developed a personal relationship

Ok, I think I know how she was "paying" for the rent.

Sayied gave the property to his son for $1.

She thought the relationship was more than what the landlord did..
 
sunilhari
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

starsrift: Why is a Harvard MD unemployed and squatting in a condemnable hovel? Methinks the crazy runs deep in this one.


NOT a Harvard MD.  Has an MPH from Harvard, and a medical degree from Turkey (which doesn't count in the US)
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
surveyors have a saying.  Ownership is 9/10 possession.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: Climbing up on Strawberry Hill ...
Ferahnaz claims squatters rights ...


*ahem* Solsbury hill.
 
