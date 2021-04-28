 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   26-year-old Mario Gonzalez was strangled to death by the Alameda police for the horrific crime of loitering in a park   (yahoo.com) divider line
60
    More: Sick, Police, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Warrant, Constable, Warrants, Mayor of New York City, Death, Rudy Giuliani  
•       •       •

814 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
He was choked exactly the same was as George Floyd was.

And Alameda PD lied about it exactly them same way Minneapolis PD lied about George Floyd's execution.

Only difference is there were fewer witnesses and California cops are untouchable, so there won't be any consequences.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When I lived and worked there in the early 2000s, the Alameda PD had a reputation for being a bunch of assholes. I'm not surprised by this in the least.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And they went home and had the best sex of their lives because that's one of the perks of the job.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 I'm very aware of my "white privilege." I can f*ck up all day long and chances are, the cops will ignore me. I'm really getting tired of seeing this sort of thing. The only way I'll ever be in danger from law enforcement is if I walk right up to one and kick him in the nuts.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: Only difference is


Don't forget, this time ghouls will be also be questioning legal status of the victim.  Assuming this story breaks through the collective calloused consciousness of everyday Americans.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: And they went home and had the best sex of their lives because that's one of the perks of the job.


What?
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.


Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickfreckle: I'm very aware of my "white privilege." I can f*ck up all day long and chances are, the cops will ignore me. I'm really getting tired of seeing this sort of thing. The only way I'll ever be in danger from law enforcement is if I walk right up to one and kick him in the nuts.


Do you feel guilty for being white?
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: anuran: And they went home and had the best sex of their lives because that's one of the perks of the job.

What?


It's a thing some cops get told in training.  I think by one specific guy.  There's a video around.  I won't find it for you, though.

Just thinking about it makes me feel like I need a really hot shower with lots of soap.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: anuran: And they went home and had the best sex of their lives because that's one of the perks of the job.

What?


That's what cops are reportedly told during training about fatsl shootings.
 
Citation Needed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: anuran: And they went home and had the best sex of their lives because that's one of the perks of the job.

What?


One of the most popular "training" for cops is a series called "Killology". It's all about the warrior mindset and how the populous are nothing but a bunch of sheep. One of the most infamous quotes from one session was that cops should not be disturbed by killing but proud of it and that the night they kill someone they will have the best sex of their lives.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Another execution by the police.
 
ocelot
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.


Oh shut up.You're not helping.
 
Citation Needed
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded


None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
supremacists

fnordfocus: He was choked exactly the same was as George Floyd was.



By fentanyl?
 
Bruscar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The police in this country are domestic terrorists.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I get the anger, but come on LOITERING!  They have to stop it, what kind of lazy hellscape to you want our world to become?  Because if you just let people loiter, that's where we're headed.

/just kidding, really - screw these cops and all who support their action.
 
the_colors [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ocelot: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Oh shut up.You're not helping.


ACAB. Every single one.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.


Yup.  It isn't the murderous assholes that are thr main problem, at least with respect to public trust.  In due time, the legal system will catch up to them, especially in this age of cell phone video.

The issue is every cop who works with these crooked murderous assholes.  Every cop who failed to report an abuse.  Every cop cop who didn't stop their coworker from commiting the abuse.  Every cop who helped cover up the abuse.  That goes from murder all the way to fixing or a ticket.

These are the assholes who have erroded the public trust.  This is the problem that needs to be fixed.
 
dracos31
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: supremacistsfnordfocus: He was choked exactly the same was as George Floyd was.


By fentanyl?


Shut up, liar.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I'm very aware of my "white privilege." I can f*ck up all day long and chances are, the cops will ignore me. I'm really getting tired of seeing this sort of thing. The only way I'll ever be in danger from law enforcement is if I walk right up to one and kick him in the nuts.


Don't bank on that privilege if you're poor. I know of at least one civil rights organization that receives complaints of police harassment due to poverty from white people on a regular basis. I wish people could understand that Black Lives Matter is intended, yes, to protect black people, but it's also intended to protect the rest of the population as well. Unless wealthy and powerful, a person who opposes Black Lives Matter, opposes himself and his own life and welfare and his own best interests.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.


Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jekfark: dickfreckle: I'm very aware of my "white privilege." I can f*ck up all day long and chances are, the cops will ignore me. I'm really getting tired of seeing this sort of thing. The only way I'll ever be in danger from law enforcement is if I walk right up to one and kick him in the nuts.

Do you feel guilty for being white?


I actually find that understanding my white privilege means I don't have to feel "white guilt".
I know that systemic racism means the color of my skin gives me certain advantages in life, but they are not something I helped create or actively court, hence I do not need to feel personal guilt that they exist.
I acknowledge that racism exists and is wrong and do whatever I can to help combat it, but I don't have to feel bad about myself because other white people are/have been dicks.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dracos31: stinkynuts: supremacistsfnordfocus: He was choked exactly the same was as George Floyd was.


By fentanyl?

Shut up, liar.


Facts hurt your feelings? It's okay, rinse that sand out of there.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least they didn't shoot him.

I guess.

Whatever.
 
sleze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Are we sure he wasn't hiding nuclear wessels?

images.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?


Loitering is in fact the same as murder, and deserves the same penalty, obviously.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bthom37: fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?

Loitering is in fact the same as murder, and deserves the same penalty, obviously.


You guys are the ones saying ACAB. So GFY.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Munden: fnordfocus: Only difference is

Don't forget, this time ghouls will be also be questioning legal status of the victim.  Assuming this story breaks through the collective calloused consciousness of everyday Americans.


The ghouls are already doing their thing.
 
bthom37
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fat_free: bthom37: fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?

Loitering is in fact the same as murder, and deserves the same penalty, obviously.

You guys are the ones saying ACAB. So GFY.


If the LA cops are the hill you want to die on, there's plenty of cop gangs there who will gladly kill you to earn their tats.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: He was choked exactly the same was as George Floyd was.

And Alameda PD lied about it exactly them same way Minneapolis PD lied about George Floyd's execution.

Only difference is there were fewer witnesses and California cops are untouchable, so there won't be any consequences.


Not at all. Not sure you lying about this helps anything.

The cops in the video seemed to be extremely professional and were trying as best they could to deal with the situation appropriately. They brought up that there shouldn't be pressure on the chest. They were monitoring his condition as he was being detained and started cpr immediately when they noticed he was becoming unresponsive.

Guy just seemed to have a heart attack or something.
 
wesmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did they shut down another Trumper forum? Because there are roaches crawling around in hereditary
 
dracos31
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: dracos31: stinkynuts: supremacistsfnordfocus: He was choked exactly the same was as George Floyd was.


By fentanyl?

Shut up, liar.

Facts hurt your feelings? It's okay, rinse that sand out of there.


It's not a fact, liar. Multiple medical professionals said exactly the opposite.
You are either a liar, a racist, or a troll. In any of the three you are worthless and would only serve to help the world by being turned into fertilizer.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ocelot: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Oh shut up.You're not helping.


Oh shut up. You're not helping.

Now do you understand how dumb that sounds?
 
wesmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wesmon: Did they shut down another Trumper forum? Because there are roaches crawling around in hereditary


*in here. Damned autocorrect
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fat_free: You guys are the ones saying ACAB. So GFY.


You guys are the one who enjoy that tasty flavor of bootleather, so GFY.
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wesmon: Did they shut down another Trumper forum? Because there are roaches crawling around in hereditary


That's just the denizens of the main tab.  It's like traveling 10 years back in time here.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bthom37: fat_free: bthom37: fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?

Loitering is in fact the same as murder, and deserves the same penalty, obviously.

You guys are the ones saying ACAB. So GFY.

If the LA cops are the hill you want to die on, there's plenty of cop gangs there who will gladly kill you to earn their tats.


Are there bad cops? Yup. Are there great cops? Yup.
 
bthom37
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fat_free: bthom37: fat_free: bthom37: fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?

Loitering is in fact the same as murder, and deserves the same penalty, obviously.

You guys are the ones saying ACAB. So GFY.

If the LA cops are the hill you want to die on, there's plenty of cop gangs there who will gladly kill you to earn their tats.

Are there bad cops? Yup. Are there great cops? Yup.


And yet the good cops, who try to report the bad cops, get drummed out of the department.

That's why we say ACAB.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dracos31: stinkynuts: dracos31: stinkynuts: supremacistsfnordfocus: He was choked exactly the same was as George Floyd was.


By fentanyl?

Shut up, liar.

Facts hurt your feelings? It's okay, rinse that sand out of there.

It's not a fact, liar. Multiple medical professionals said exactly the opposite.
You are either a liar, a racist, or a troll. In any of the three you are worthless and would only serve to help the world by being turned into fertilizer.


And other multiple medical professionals AGREE. But whatever. Don't let facts get in the way of your name calling, hissy fit over there. XD
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?


Yeah, because that's exactly the same as loitering. Exactly.

Or maybe loitering is a gateway crime to mass murder?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I'm very aware of my "white privilege." I can f*ck up all day long and chances are, the cops will ignore me. I'm really getting tired of seeing this sort of thing. The only way I'll ever be in danger from law enforcement is if I walk right up to one and kick him in the nuts.


Actually, that secret move gets you put on the force with a 20% pay bonus. Don't tell anyone else.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fat_free: bthom37: fat_free: bthom37: fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?

Loitering is in fact the same as murder, and deserves the same penalty, obviously.

You guys are the ones saying ACAB. So GFY.

If the LA cops are the hill you want to die on, there's plenty of cop gangs there who will gladly kill you to earn their tats.

Are there bad cops? Yup. Are there great cops? Yup.


If my coworker murdered someone not a single person would lie about it or try to cover for them.

If your default is to support abuse and murder, you can not possibly be considered "good" .
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: fat_free: You guys are the ones saying ACAB. So GFY.

You guys are the one who enjoy that tasty flavor of bootleather, so GFY.
[pics.me.me image 500x399]


You guys are the pussies badasses who hide behind keyboards keep it real by living some GTA fantasy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: supremacistsfnordfocus: He was choked exactly the same was as George Floyd was.


By fentanyl?


Yep.

The dude with a built-up tolerance from past use was killed by a dose of less than 1/3 of the mean dose required to render someone unconscious!

Science it out!!1!1!!! WaaaAaAAArGarBllllLlllLLLL!!1!1!1!!!!!​!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?

Yeah, because that's exactly the same as loitering. Exactly.

Or maybe loitering is a gateway crime to mass murder?


So ACAB unless they kill someone who shot 4 people?  Because that's what you're saying.  Maybe stop with the stupid slogans.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?


So with all those cops around people still got shot?  Thats unpossible!

Cops do not prevent crime.   Cops show up after the fact and direct traffic.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: dracos31: stinkynuts: dracos31: stinkynuts: supremacistsfnordfocus: He was choked exactly the same was as George Floyd was.


By fentanyl?

Shut up, liar.

Facts hurt your feelings? It's okay, rinse that sand out of there.

It's not a fact, liar. Multiple medical professionals said exactly the opposite.
You are either a liar, a racist, or a troll. In any of the three you are worthless and would only serve to help the world by being turned into fertilizer.

And other multiple medical professionals AGREE. But whatever. Don't let facts get in the way of your name calling, hissy fit over there. XD


Even the whore that Chauvin's defense team put on the stand didn't claim Floyd was killed by fentanyl.  He was just stirring a whole bunch of shiat together and tried to say nobody could figure out the true cause of death.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rent Party: fat_free: Citation Needed: jekfark: Badafuco: It's just never going to stop, is it? Pigs are going to continue escalating every situation and murdering people aren't they?

F*ck the police. ACAB. Every single one of them.

Wow what critical thinking you have. Glad to see that you are open-minded

None of the cops that were there or knew about it did anything to report it so even if they didn't kill the guy directly they are still contributing to the "wall of silence". Any that do are immediately fired. So yes ACAB. Especially you or the one in your family.

Awesome. So on Tuesday, the LAPD killed a man who shot 4 people, killing 2. Maybe the next time cops should ignore these situations and someone like this can blow your farking head off, or your family member's. Deal?

So with all those cops around people still got shot?  Thats unpossible!

Cops do not prevent crime.   Cops show up after the fact and direct traffic.


So, you're PRO-mass shooter. Duly noted!
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.