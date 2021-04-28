 Skip to content
(AP News)   Columbus OH officials ask DOJ to investigate their police force. "My dearest Merrick, Columbus is hell. It has been hours since the last killing and morale is low"   (apnews.com) divider line
18
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Good.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The best thing about this in the short term is that Gym Jordan's head may explode. Watch out for flying pebbles.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They shouldn't be bringing in the DOJ.  They should be bringing in the literal National Guard to protect Ohio's citizens from a hostile occupying military power.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to look under the robe
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Let the public turn on them and handle it themselves.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Columbus resident here.  Let's just skip to the consent decree and get it over with.  Disbanding and re-hiring the CPD would be a good touch too, ala Camden, NJ.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Soviets knew.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. The farking pigs here make the keystone cops look competent.

There was an incident a couple of years ago where they managed to fire teargas into an elementary school and totaled two cruisers all on the same afternoon training ride.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FightDirector: They shouldn't be bringing in the DOJ.  They should be bringing in the literal National Guard to protect Ohio's citizens from a hostile occupying military power.


There's just not enough hyperbole on fark
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do colorado next.

If you can get through This article without rage, you are cold blooded. It's the story of a 73 year old grandmother with dementia who forgot to pay for $14 of Walmart goods, and the brave police officers who tackled her, hand cuffed her, hobbled her, then when she still protested, pressed her harder and harder against the car until they dislocated her shoulder.
The real icing on the cake is them reviewing the footage back at the station and laughing about "hearing the 'Pop' ". They left her in the cell for hours without medical attention.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Comic Book Guy: Columbus resident here.  Let's just skip to the consent decree and get it over with.  Disbanding and re-hiring the CPD would be a good touch too, ala Camden, NJ.


The nice thing about Camden is that there's no crime
 
WithinReason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thats what the departments Internal Investigation is for.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Do colorado next.

If you can get through This article without rage, you are cold blooded. It's the story of a 73 year old grandmother with dementia who forgot to pay for $14 of Walmart goods, and the brave police officers who tackled her, hand cuffed her, hobbled her, then when she still protested, pressed her harder and harder against the car until they dislocated her shoulder.
The real icing on the cake is them reviewing the footage back at the station and laughing about "hearing the 'Pop' ". They left her in the cell for hours without medical attention.


But where will psychopaths who get off on having power over and causing suffering to others find gainful employment if they can no longer become police?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Private_Citizen: Do colorado next.

If you can get through This article without rage, you are cold blooded. It's the story of a 73 year old grandmother with dementia who forgot to pay for $14 of Walmart goods, and the brave police officers who tackled her, hand cuffed her, hobbled her, then when she still protested, pressed her harder and harder against the car until they dislocated her shoulder.
The real icing on the cake is them reviewing the footage back at the station and laughing about "hearing the 'Pop' ". They left her in the cell for hours without medical attention.

But where will psychopaths who get off on having power over and causing suffering to others find gainful employment if they can no longer become police?


Used to be the military, but they're doing a much better job of filtering the crazies out then they used to.

My guess is the trades. Think opinionated plumber who charges too much to do work that's not necessary, and subjects everyone in earshot to an endless rant on the evils of libs and how they're running the world.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
jasonlefkowitz.netView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sounds nice, but here's how it will play out. The DOJ will find a bunch of awful shiat that it can't actually do anything about, and it will then take the city to court and get a "consent decree" which will force the city to pay a law firm to monitor the police (several folks charging $400/hr) who will continue to report awful shiat but nobody will have the power to stop it. Eventually the city will get tired of paying the bills and will fight the DOJ to get out from the consent decree and they'll end up defending the awful police because it's in their financial interest to do so.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's hope things have changed with the DOJ since they declined investigating in Pittsburgh 25-26 years ago because of this.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killi​n​g_of_Jonny_Gammage

We did get Federal Oversight for 5 years for the police department some time after that, but I forget exactly how that worked.
 
