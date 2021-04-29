 Skip to content
(Vox)   The new malaria vaccine is a major game changer   (vox.com) divider line
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be a MASSIVE boon to the tropics. I hope it bears out.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick with my leeches subby, thank you very much.....
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then what am I supposed to do with all this hydroxychloroquine?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6G?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Me so thorny: Then what am I supposed to do with all this hydroxychloroquine?


I have a feeling you're ginning up for a lot of misplaced outrage.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Seriously, this is almost as big a deal as the polio vaccine. Malaria is a HUGE issue in the warmer less developed countries.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it doesn't come with 6G, I'll wait.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That mosquito number is from diseases they carry. About half of those deaths are from malaria. This is huge.
 
KB202
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 850x913]

That mosquito number is from diseases they carry. About half of those deaths are from malaria. This is huge.


Now, what can we do about the second-biggest killer...
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Liberal hoax.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just another vector for Bill Gates to get his tracking chips in you.
 
