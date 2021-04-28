 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Major supercell storm headed for San Antonio TX. If you live in San Antonio, take action to protect property and lives now   (youtube.com)
TheSwizz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
With the inevitable power losses, im sure other states are ready, willing and able to supply their excess and help Texas get through this.

God speed.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well.... fark.  Too late now.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never surrender, Dorothy.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You're either going to lose your trampoline, or gain a trampoline. So, win/win?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nuke it or shoot it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ted Cruz just announced a family vacation to Guadalajara for the next 3 weeks that he planned months ago.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
God is punishing them for something. Probably not flipping tables and whipping bankers.
 
spesimen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
some local webcam here, that storm looks thick, stay safe

https://www.earthcam.com/usa/texas/sa​n​antonio/?cam=sanantonio
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is giving out free golf balls.

He's throwing them from his airplane.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I live in Austin, less than 100 miles from San Antonio. The chances of a massive horrific (as CNN would call it) storm has been going down all day. Apparently any weather nerd with a big screen and the voice of a 10-year-old can be newsworthy.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: With the inevitable power losses, im sure other states are ready, willing and able to supply their excess and help Texas get through this.

God speed.


They couldn't even if they wanted to. Except for a few places like El Paso, Texas has it's own grid that is not connected to other states. Because Texas.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not looking good. Too late to run.
 
12349876
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I live in Austin, less than 100 miles from San Antonio. The chances of a massive horrific (as CNN would call it) storm has been going down all day. Apparently any weather nerd with a big screen and the voice of a 10-year-old can be newsworthy.


Because all tornadoes are 100 miles wide.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I live in Austin, less than 100 miles from San Antonio. The chances of a massive horrific (as CNN would call it) storm has been going down all day. Apparently any weather nerd with a big screen and the voice of a 10-year-old can be newsworthy.


Not gonna say he's wrong, though. The weather forecast here in the Spring is sometimes right.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's okay.  The Governor is sending packets of hamburger.
 
drayno76
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well...

I now know not to expect much from Twister 2: Gaming Chair Chasers

Take care San Antonio and DFW.
 
splelps
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
unless we have the wrong opinion though, am I right? vanity sympathy from a bunch of sociopaths
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fort Worth cell reporting 6 inch hail
 
chasd00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh noes a springtime Texas thunderstorm!! I think they can handle it.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Fort Worth cell reporting 6 inch hail


Dang
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

433: TheDirtyNacho: Fort Worth cell reporting 6 inch hail

Dang


More of a Whunk.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Fort Worth cell reporting 6 inch hail


penis_joke.txt
 
chasd00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

433: TheDirtyNacho: Fort Worth cell reporting 6 inch hail

Dang


Don't worry it's not true.

/lives in dallas
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Fort Worth cell reporting 6 inch hail


Real inches or guy inches?
 
redsquid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers and bootstraps, motherfarkers.
 
RainDawg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thoughts and *yawn* prayers.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm honestly surprised that no New England Farkers are gloating about this.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: TheDirtyNacho: Fort Worth cell reporting 6 inch hail

Real inches or guy inches?


If you measure from the balls...
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
North fort worth here. Haven't seen any hail yet. Cells about on us. Heavy rain.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: It's okay.  The Governor is sending packets of hamburger.


Are they Whataburger patties?
 
Reverend J
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
uploads.disquscdn.comView Full Size


Yeah, that's not good.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: With the inevitable power losses, im sure other states are ready, willing and able to supply their excess and help Texas get through this.

God speed.


They were all in love with dyin', they were doin' it in Texas.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chasd00: 433: TheDirtyNacho: Fort Worth cell reporting 6 inch hail

Dang

Don't worry it's not true.

/lives in dallas


Just going by the computed size from radar and updraft velocity. Bigger sizes tend to be more accurate than smaller as it's easier to separate from heavy rain
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Weatherman just told my neighborhood to "Get to your safe space."
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stay safe Texas Farkers.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Um something is now on fire on this live cam.
 
Barnhawk72 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From my brother right in the path... looks like the devil's face in there
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Um something is now on fire on this live cam.


Or maybe it's just a streetlight. I dunno.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This guy looks like some dude who pulled away from his vape review livestreams to do weather.

SERIOUSLY PEOPLE GET GROWN UP CHAIRS. THEY WORK.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good luck and god speed folks.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

South Austin is actually getting lightning strikes from that cell. 100 miles away
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LineNoise: SERIOUSLY PEOPLE GET GROWN UP CHAIRS. THEY WORK.


What a grown up chair may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

