Medical Examiner rules Marvin Scott's In-Custody Death as:
    Collin County Medical Examiner's Office, custody death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County detention officer  
bobtheme
3 hours ago  
A farking homicide.  In custody.  In my county.  And they're about to legalize concealed carry without a permit.  This should end well.
 
stickmangrit
3 hours ago  
and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around...
 
AdmirableSnackbar
2 hours ago  
If we just did this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

People like Marvin would survive and get the help they need instead of being beaten and tortured until they died.
 
dionysusaur
2 hours ago  
That's not good enough.
Will the DoJ weigh in soon?
 
TWX
2 hours ago  
Please bear in mind that the ruling of homicide by a medical examiner simply means that a person died by the acts of another person.  As opposed to dying by misadventure, death by disease, death by suicide, etc.

The ruling by the medical examiner doesn't itself delve deeper into the legal implications.

/is of the opinion that the US needs a British-like Coroner/Inquest system to find-fact for deaths that involve the police
//take the reaching-of-conclusions out of the hands of both police and district attorneys
///establish a framework for whether charges should be referred that doesn't allow a DA much in the way of discretion
 
harleyquinnical
2 hours ago  

stickmangrit: and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around and around...


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
1 hour ago  
The family was able to view FIVE HOURS of footage of him in custody.

Five hours described by the family as "horrific, inhumane, and disheartening".

Five hours.

Let that sink in...
 
Insain2
1 hour ago  
So was what the ME said was the missing 10 seconds??
 
It'sMorphin'Time
1 hour ago  
A PSA for everyone who's not psychotic:

If you see someone obviously in psychosis--hallucinating, delusional, that sort of thing--and yelling at thin air or getting in your way or otherwise creeping you out?

They are experiencing an illness and are no threat to you. Either walk away or call the local hospital--NOT 911, because 911 dispatchers will send police--and ask for a social worker. They are NOT a threat. They are NOT trying to disrupt your day. DO NOT ATTACK THEM OR GET MAD AT THEM. If you don't know what to do, call the local hospital and ask. Don't just try to talk them out of it, don't attack them, don't yell back. Walk away or call the local hospital.
 
johnny queso
1 hour ago  
i've lost track of these and that makes me angry and heartbroken.
 
TyrantII
54 minutes ago  

TWX: Please bear in mind that the ruling of homicide by a medical examiner simply means that a person died by the acts of another person.  As opposed to dying by misadventure, death by disease, death by suicide, etc.

The ruling by the medical examiner doesn't itself delve deeper into the legal implications.

/is of the opinion that the US needs a British-like Coroner/Inquest system to find-fact for deaths that involve the police
//take the reaching-of-conclusions out of the hands of both police and district attorneys
///establish a framework for whether charges should be referred that doesn't allow a DA much in the way of discretion


Yeah, the bullet in the back of his head does
 
CruiserTwelve
38 minutes ago  
Headline: "A few officers are going to get a nice long paid vacation"

Reality: Collin County Sheriff Fires 7 Detention Officers After In-Custody Death of Marvin Scott
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
26 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Headline: "A few officers are going to get a nice long paid vacation"

Reality: Collin County Sheriff Fires 7 Detention Officers After In-Custody Death of Marvin Scott


Reality: "none of the detention officers have been identified or charged with any crime."

Reality: "independent autopsy found Scott's death was likely caused by restraint and asphyxiation"

Reality: "Six of the fired officers appealed their terminations and one of them was reinstated Tuesday"

Reality: "instead of helping Marvin to a facility that would be able to treat him, he was brutalized. He was maced. He was restrained physically. He had people, several officers kneel on top of him."

So the Sheriff fired the cops but it looks like they will be getting their jobs back, with back pay. No criminal charges, of course, because if cops have to worry about being held accountable for killing people tied to a bed, the terrorists have won or something.
 
sdd2000
25 minutes ago  

bobtheme: A farking homicide.  In custody.  In my county.  And they're about to legalize concealed carry without a permit.  This should end well.


And the Texas AG who was indicted by a grand jury in this same county over 5 years ago and has been ducking his trial since then. https://www.texastribune.org/2019/06/​1​9/ken-paxton-criminal-case-timeline-te​xas-attorney-general-fraud/
 
Pecunia non olet
22 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: CruiserTwelve: Headline: "A few officers are going to get a nice long paid vacation"

Reality: Collin County Sheriff Fires 7 Detention Officers After In-Custody Death of Marvin Scott

Reality: "none of the detention officers have been identified or charged with any crime."

Reality: "independent autopsy found Scott's death was likely caused by restraint and asphyxiation"

Reality: "Six of the fired officers appealed their terminations and one of them was reinstated Tuesday"

Reality: "instead of helping Marvin to a facility that would be able to treat him, he was brutalized. He was maced. He was restrained physically. He had people, several officers kneel on top of him."

So the Sheriff fired the cops but it looks like they will be getting their jobs back, with back pay. No criminal charges, of course, because if cops have to worry about being held accountable for killing people tied to a bed, the terrorists have won or something.


Burrrrrrrrn
 
baron von doodle
20 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: A PSA for everyone who's not psychotic:

If you see someone obviously in psychosis--hallucinating, delusional, that sort of thing--and yelling at thin air or getting in your way or otherwise creeping you out?

They are experiencing an illness and are no threat to you. Either walk away or call the local hospital--NOT 911, because 911 dispatchers will send police--and ask for a social worker. They are NOT a threat. They are NOT trying to disrupt your day. DO NOT ATTACK THEM OR GET MAD AT THEM. If you don't know what to do, call the local hospital and ask. Don't just try to talk them out of it, don't attack them, don't yell back. Walk away or call the local hospital.


99% agree. In extremely rare cases the people you describe CAN be dangerous. All I would add is to be cautious and get psych professionals involved.
 
CruiserTwelve
4 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So the Sheriff fired the cops but it looks like they will be getting their jobs back, with back pay.


It "looks like?" Only one of the seven has been reinstated.

I don't know what more the sheriff can be expected to do. He fired these deputies. If a civilian board reinstates them, that's beyond his power.

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: No criminal charges, of course, because if cops have to worry about being held accountable for killing people tied to a bed, the terrorists have won or something.


Outside of the scope of my post. I was commenting on the submitter's claim in the headline, which was refuted in the very article that he submitted.
 
