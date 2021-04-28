 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   RIP spanish laughing meme guy   (vice.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Laughter, T.V. personality Juan Joya Borja, El Ristas, new MacBook, A Story, Apple Inc., Tell, Spanish language  
•       •       •

581 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 11:05 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
levitcleos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
not subby, though c'mon y'all, vote. this farker was classic meme-ization.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not Gummy Joe!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aww, how sad for his family. I saw one of his clips a few months back (pretty sure it was a link from here) and I don't remember what they were discussing but he just about killed me with his laughing. The longer they talked the more he laughed. I've seen a few small clips cut into GIFs as well. He didn't have a pretty laugh but he honed it well.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Favorite Spanish Laughing guy Video:

AMD Engineer REACTS TO RDNA 2 BIG NAVI LAUNCH VS NVIDIA
Youtube 7-TYmiQ_UmY
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 424x301] [View Full Size image _x_]


This is where my mind immediately went.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IP: cretinbob: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 424x301] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is where my mind immediately went.


Mine too. I had also learned recently of the passing of the Wat lady years ago. RIP Meme Legends.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As long as it wasn't Ricky Spanish
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IP: cretinbob: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 424x301] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is where my mind immediately went.


Me, too. Spanish laughing guy is new one to me.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

IP: cretinbob: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 424x301] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is where my mind immediately went.


My mind went to it so quickly that I was expecting to have to go to the other room and fire up the laptop to post my copy of it from 15 years ago.
 
Thundercrassus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm glad I finally know where this came from. His laugh was infectious.

(SPOILERS) Two Guys Talk About "The Rise of Skywalker"
Youtube dNyTF_iiAR8
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.