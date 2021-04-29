 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   CT makes it official that Jesus can be your vaccine, but you better hope he can also afford your private school tuition   (wfsb.com) divider line
10
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. fark these religious nutjob assholes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus died for your vacsins.
 
anfrind
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Many Christians also thought they could pray away the Black Death.  How did that work out for them?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How rewarding and satisfying it must be to live in a state of intelligence.

What's the adjective form of "Connecticut" naming the people who reside there?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As lawmakers debated the bill, people opposed to it protested outside.

...busloads of them weren't even from Connecticut.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

anfrind: Many Christians also thought they could pray away the Black Death.  How did that work out for them?


Those poor bastards were grasping at the only straw left to them, while these sh*theads have available to them real protection - developed by brilliant people, science, human ingenuity - and they reject it in favour of their demon-god who created the plague in the first place.
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aagrajag: anfrind: Many Christians also thought they could pray away the Black Death.  How did that work out for them?

Those poor bastards were grasping at the only straw left to them, while these sh*theads have available to them real protection - developed by brilliant people, science, human ingenuity - and they reject it in favour of their demon-god who created the plague in the first place.


Seriously, the longer this goes on, the more sympathy I have for people who lived through past plagues, and the less sympathy I have for contemporary science-denying idiots.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, he did build my hotrod...
Ministry - Jesus Built My Hotrod (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube GXCh9OhDiCI
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bring out your DEAD......!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not yet Kidz....!!!
 
