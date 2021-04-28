 Skip to content
 
(WTHR Indianapolis)   Cameras recording passing cars in the right lane with the civil forfeiture stops in the left lane   (wthr.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"If you're a law-abiding citizen and you cross the camera, I don't necessarily care about that. We are looking for criminal activity," Burkhart said. "We don't look for speeders. We're not looking to fine people for that. This system doesn't actually even do that."


Ah, the taste of boot.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From TFA "Burkhart says it's important to note this isn't "Big Brother" watching you. What the cameras won't do is scan and hold onto your license plate if your car's not stolen or connected to a crime."

But he also says that they can search for things like gray pickup truck.  So how do they do that if it's not keeping every one that passes?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: "If you're a law-abiding citizen and you cross the camera, I don't necessarily care about that. We are looking for criminal activity," Burkhart said. "We don't look for speeders. We're not looking to fine people for that. This system doesn't actually even do that."


Ah, the taste of boot.


One software update away from having such a feature for sure.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What the cameras won't do is scan and hold onto your license plate if your car's not stolen or connected to a crime."

If their system is anything like the license plate reader systems I've heard about, it does keep a database of vehicles that have been scanned. It doesn't do anything with that information unless someone goes in and does a search though.

This is a good use of technology.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you're a law-abiding citizen and you cross the camera, I don't necessarily care about that. We are looking for criminal activity," Burkhart said

If you're innocent then you have nothing to fear
 
noobiemcfoob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: It doesn't do anything with that information unless someone goes in and does a search though.


That's about the same defense the NSA used with PRISM.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing these cameras never return false positives.  The blue Honda with Kentucky plates listed as stolen will never get mixed up with the red Ford with the same plate number but with Illinois plates.  Fark these cameras.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: "If you're a law-abiding citizen and you cross the camera, I don't necessarily care about that. We are looking for criminal activity," Burkhart said

If you're innocent then you have nothing to fear


If you're innocent than you don't necessarily have anything to fear.

/ftfy
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We brought this on ourselves by wanting some security to go with our freedom since anarchy doesn't work.   Technology has always advanced while human nature really hasn't.   Soon enough, everyone will be wearing 360 degree body cams to protect ourselves from the people who really s/b wearing them.
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LPR stationed at  commute choke points since forever
 
kindms
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: We brought this on ourselves by wanting some security to go with our freedom since anarchy doesn't work.   Technology has always advanced while human nature really hasn't.   Soon enough, everyone will be wearing 360 degree body cams to protect ourselves from the people who really s/b wearing them.


no a human being decided that their $$ was more important than worrying about your rights
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Those yokels in Michigan who threaten to blow up Tollways are also against stuff like this.  Heck, they can't even be told to wear masks without losing their minds.

But the government has to think before making a move up there.  Those people will come out of the woodwork like nothing you've ever seen if you try a strong-arm.  You will probably end your career, no matter which party you belong to.

Which is why Michigan has no toll roads, and very few red light cameras, and roaring COVID right now.  The government is not actually in control of that much.  It's also (part of), why militias overran Lansing so easily.

And any time you hear of a bunch of idiots deciding to overthrow the local government, it's almost always coming out of Michigan.  One of those groups gets a little too heady, and off they go.  But they self-police pretty well, and cross-pollination between the groups ensures the others can tell when someone's going to bring too much heat down, and they can isolate and report that group.

But for this discussion:  This probably won't happen in Michigan.  Too many people with blanked out license plates, perfectly willing to shoot them for fun or steal them for scrap.  I've never seen so many brazenly "I do not care," license plates with markers or reflective tape or white-out.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My community installed these.  We lead the local counties in recovery of stolen cars.
 
kindms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "What the cameras won't do is scan and hold onto your license plate if your car's not stolen or connected to a crime."

If their system is anything like the license plate reader systems I've heard about, it does keep a database of vehicles that have been scanned. It doesn't do anything with that information unless someone goes in and does a search though.

This is a good use of technology.


the data is shared federally and it doesnt get erased officer
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: If their system is anything like the license plate reader systems I've heard about, it does keep a database of vehicles that have been scanned. It doesn't do anything with that information unless someone goes in and does a search though.


So the 4th Amendment violations won't happen until next year.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: My community installed these.  We lead the local counties in recovery of stolen cars.


I'm sure there won't be any unintended consequences.
Good luck!
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well this is terrifying.
for other reasons too, but also considering the case in CA (iirc) of the department owing money so the company holding the data until balance is paid.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bslim: "If you're a law-abiding citizen and you cross the camera, I don't necessarily care about that."


Not necessarily.  Don't make it necessary
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The way this keeps spreading throughout this country I may start flipping off the mirror in my bathroom whenever I go to the bathroom, just in case the police have installed a camera behind it and are spying on me.

/sarcasm
//obviously
///duh
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "What the cameras won't do is scan and hold onto your license plate if your car's not stolen or connected to a crime."

If their system is anything like the license plate reader systems I've heard about, it does keep a database of vehicles that have been scanned. It doesn't do anything with that information unless someone goes in and does a search though.

This is a good use of technology.


You would say that.
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Call them "Freedom Cameras."

Problem solved.  Do I have to think of everything around here?
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"If you're a law-abiding citizen and you cross the camera, I don't necessarily care about that. We are looking for criminal activity," Burkhart said. "We don't look for speeders. We're not looking to fine people for that. This system doesn't actually even do that."

Ah, yes, the "if you are innocent you have nothing to feat" mantra. Yeah, tell that to Breonna Taylor. She was innocent and had nothing to fear and she is dead.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mock26: The way this keeps spreading throughout this country I may start flipping off the mirror in my bathroom whenever I go to the bathroom, just in case the police have installed a camera behind it and are spying on me.

/sarcasm
//obviously
///duh


Please donate do that, it reduces the value of my videos. Nice legs by the way.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, this is the end result of demanding that there is no right to privacy in public spaces.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Since it can read license plates, I assume it would take only a minor adjustment to read bumper stickers. I absolutely think people with Trump/Pence or Fox News or NRA stickers should be monitored as they move around. They are proven threats to the country and those that have done nothing wrong have nothing to fear, at least as I understand things
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Unfortunately, this is the end result of demanding that there is no right to privacy in public spaces.


The only people who wanted that are the "thin blue line" boot lickers.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Mock26: The way this keeps spreading throughout this country I may start flipping off the mirror in my bathroom whenever I go to the bathroom, just in case the police have installed a camera behind it and are spying on me.

/sarcasm
//obviously
///duh

Please donate do that, it reduces the value of my videos. Nice legs by the way.


Keep your glavin eyes off my glavin legs!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Since it can read license plates, I assume it would take only a minor adjustment to read bumper stickers. I absolutely think people with Trump/Pence or Fox News or NRA stickers should be monitored as they move around. They are proven threats to the country and those that have done nothing wrong have nothing to fear, at least as I understand things


The county mentioned in TFA is full of xenophobic assholes that moved out there to get away from "those people" in the city.  It's trump country, big time.  But then again there are only 4 counties in the entire state that don't have a boner for trump.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "What the cameras won't do is scan and hold onto your license plate if your car's not stolen or connected to a crime."

If their system is anything like the license plate reader systems I've heard about, it does keep a database of vehicles that have been scanned. It doesn't do anything with that information unless someone goes in and does a search though.

This is a good use of technology.


some people also feel a Bat Man belt full of weapons and restraints is a good use of technology.
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One word: Xinjiang. This is a problem.

/posted from the always-on camera and microphone I carry with me everywhere.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drwiki: One word: Xinjiang. This is a problem.

/posted from the always-on camera and microphone I carry with me everywhere.


You only have one of each?!  You mist still dress in hook & loop clothing.
 
