(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Alexa, help I've been attacked by bees and I'm near death   (fox8.com)
•       •       •

Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i've fallen and I can't get up!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BTDT.....& I HATED IT!!!!

But I ended up buying 1 of these suites 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Works for me....!!!!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark yellowjackets. Those bastards are vicious and they will follow you for what feels like forever.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You said you lack tea and meth? Ordering....
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had bees around me while I was trying to dine on an outdoor patio, and I can tell you...it was not pleasant.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
having a insect allergy and working in the garden. hopefully she's cute cause she sounds oopit.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 850x609]


I can say from personal experience that this chart is one hundred percent accurate.
 
matthardingu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Paramedics later told her the way her family and neighbor used the Amazon device, she works for the company, was crucial."

This is an ad.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 850x609]


Hymenoptera... my eternal enemy...
*flees in terror*
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ain't been popular since aught-six, dag-nab it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

matthardingu: "Paramedics later told her the way her family and neighbor used the Amazon device, she works for the company, was crucial."

This is an ad.


"The way your family and neighbor used the Amazon device was crucial!", said the paramedic.
Sounds legit.
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 850x609]


No Tarantula Hawk?  I guess maybe it didn't fit. A wasp big enough to carry off a tarantula would mess up the graphic design.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i told alexis i was stung and fields of gold started playing
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bees are social by nature, reason with them
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Fark yellowjackets. Those bastards are vicious and they will follow you for what feels like forever.


CSB: They built a nest in the steps of my front patio. We tried pesticides, diatomaceous earth, plugging the holes, etc.

One day, I snapped. I walked outside with my canister vacuum, attached the extended tube, and spent the next two to three hours calmly vacuuming them as they came and left like a swords-woman with a bulky weapon. My brother poked his head out and yelled about how, "that is what an insane person solution!!!"

It worked though. I dumped the canister filled with yellow jacked bodies in the middle of the yard as a warning, and the  nest never came back.
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WTP 2: [Fark user image 198x254]





pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: ToughActinProlactin: Fark yellowjackets. Those bastards are vicious and they will follow you for what feels like forever.

CSB: They built a nest in the steps of my front patio. We tried pesticides, diatomaceous earth, plugging the holes, etc.

One day, I snapped. I walked outside with my canister vacuum, attached the extended tube, and spent the next two to three hours calmly vacuuming them as they came and left like a swords-woman with a bulky weapon. My brother poked his head out and yelled about how, "that is what an insane person solution!!!"

It worked though. I dumped the canister filled with yellow jacked bodies in the middle of the yard as a warning, and the  nest never came back.


That mental image made me cackle. Thanks for that.
 
Bowen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: having a insect allergy and working in the garden. hopefully she's cute cause she sounds oopit.


Hey, give her a break. She was stung by bees and wasps at the same time.

/shiat article is shiat
 
blodyholy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So were they wasps, bees, or yellowjackets?

Article is all over the place with that. Glad her secret listening device saved her life, I guess. Siri would just turn her/his nose up, and offer you suggestions on coffin deals.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Iamos: [i.pinimg.com image 500x323]


Are ya sure that's not a woman??
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Okay, ordering more bees."
 
