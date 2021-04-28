 Skip to content
 
(The Atlantic)   Rich dude problems: Fighting over the Moon   (theatlantic.com) divider line
17
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gil Scott-Heron - Whitey On the Moon (Official Audio)
Youtube goh2x_G0ct4

I can't pay no doctor bill. 
But Whitey's on the moon.
Ten years from now I'll be payin' still. 
While Whitey's on the moon.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It'll be the height of irony if we become a post scarcity K2 just because rich people got into a dick pulling match over who would be the one to get us there.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ozzy Osbourne Bark At The Moon Video Official HD
Youtube ZncJyec4i4s
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In other words, Bezos kiss me.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Musk is right. BO hasn't even proved they understand and can perform orbital mechanics yet. But they think they can get a lander to the farking moon? That's precious
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mr. Show - Blow Up the Moon
Youtube GTJ3LIA5LmA
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Give them both spacesuits with old timey glass bubble helmets, a couple of giant wrenches, and let them fight it out on the moon's surface.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
F*ck you both. Fix poverty.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

styckx: Musk is right. BO hasn't even proved they understand and can perform orbital mechanics yet. But they think they can get a lander to the farking moon? That's precious


The people who can perform a job but didn't win the contract don't tend to file lawsuits or even complain too loudly when they lose.  (At least in aerospace...)

They don't want to fk up their future prospects.  There will be follow-on contracts.

The ones who do complain never had a chance in hell to begin with... and possibly may be acting as surrogates for the legitimately capable big boys who feel jilted.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

austerity101: F*ck you both. Fix poverty.


We can afford to do both.

Tax the parasitic wealthy.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [i.gr-assets.com image 295x475]


Yep.  Been going on since Delos D. Harriman and Mariesa Van Huyten.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And yet Bezos still had the cash to hire snarky Twitter 'customer service' people to talk shiat about the totally true accusation that his employees piss in bottles to make their quota
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz they both are Mutants.......
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: F*ck you both. Fix poverty.


If I Had the Money That Bezos Had
Youtube Ni609yqZd9s
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Céline Dion - Water from the Moon (Official Video)
Youtube vNnjt0-DvpA

/not sorry
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: F*ck you both. Fix poverty.


Spending billions of dollars on research and development DOES fix poverty -- they don't shovel dollar bills out of an airlock, it all gets spend here on earth, stimulating the local economy.
 
