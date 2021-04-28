 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Department of Justice)   Those three guys guarding the neighborhood who just had to kill Ahmaud Arbery? They're charged with federal hate crimes. Love, Merrick   (justice.gov) divider line
20
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, separate counts, United States Department of Justice, hate-crime charges, Georgia men, Travis McMichael, count of interference, Grand jury  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Apr 2021 at 12:30 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm beginning to think that this here Merrick guy ain't messing about.
And it is about time DOJ stops messing about and starts putting a bit of stick about.

I like where this is going.

Barr buried enough stuff to keep them busy for a year. Add to that the normal stuff + the insurrection and the continued extremist crap and they'll need to hire some more young bucks with a reputation to make.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good! I'm loving the examples of f*ck around and find out, keep them coming. Forever.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They pretty thought they'd be heroes for protecting the neighborhood from an unarmed black guy, and executing him.
They had these fantasies they'd be hailed as protectors.

The look on their eyes, the terminal shock and surprise. Now things are really what they seem....no, this is not a bad dream.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Such a weird juxtaposition with DOJ doing stuff like this and ICE still doing the things they're doing. It'll be a good day when the latter catches up to the new style.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

moos: Such a weird juxtaposition with DOJ doing stuff like this and ICE still doing the things they're doing. It'll be a good day when the latter catches up to the new style.


That's going to take some serious clean-up in aisle ICE.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They hunted him like an animal, they deserve as much punishment as possible.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: The look on their eyes, the terminal shock and surprise. Now things are really what they seem....no, this is not a bad dream.


This is my cue to listen to "Sheep," from Animals. Thanks for the reminder.

Seriously tho this is a horrible story. I'm just glad the men are being charged.

/but yeah I'm listening to Animals now
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Make lots of new friends in prison
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder if any of the Republicans are starting to regret not making Garland a Supreme Court judge?
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Good! I'm loving the examples of f*ck around and find out, keep them coming. Forever.


The Republicans farked around with Merrick Garland and they're starting to find out...
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BadReligion: They hunted him like an animal, they deserve as much punishment as possible.


They will die in prison. I doubt they get anything but life without parole in GA. The federal charges are just icing on the cake.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark them

Fark them hard and good
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blender61: I'm beginning to think that this here Merrick guy ain't messing about.
And it is about time DOJ stops messing about and starts putting a bit of stick about.


Wake me when Trump, multiple members of Trumpworld, and multiple elected GOP representatives are indicted for election interference and public corruption. Until then, it's too little, too late.

Putting away people who tried to end American democracy is a just little more important than prosecuting good 'ole boys.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, the GOP really shouldve put him on the Supreme Court. Now he's rounding up their voter base.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: blender61: I'm beginning to think that this here Merrick guy ain't messing about.
And it is about time DOJ stops messing about and starts putting a bit of stick about.

Wake me when Trump, multiple members of Trumpworld, and multiple elected GOP representatives are indicted for election interference and public corruption. Until then, it's too little, too late.

Putting away people who tried to end American democracy is a just little more important than prosecuting good 'ole boys.


a good surfer learns to appreciate the small waves as much as the large ones. you need to wax up.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I wonder how much Republicans regret confirming Garland.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Wake me when Trump, multiple members of Trumpworld, and multiple elected GOP representatives are indicted for election interference and public corruption. Until then, it's too little, too late. Putting away people who tried to end American democracy is a just little more important than prosecuting good 'ole boys.


No, stay asleep. You'll say less stupid shiat. "Let killers go until X happens" makes you look dumb.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Senator Tim Scott just said racism doesn't exist in America, and so how could this even be considered a hate crime.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JulieAzel626: Senator Tim Scott just said racism doesn't exist in America, and so how could this even be considered a hate crime.


Find out at the trial.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.