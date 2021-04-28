 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   This is your Fark Writer's Thread, sharp criticism and pointed observations edition   (fark.com) divider line
8
    More: CSB, Cascading Style Sheets, Value investing, Editors, Main, blue area, good plan, vaccine hesitancy, Discussion  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 28 Apr 2021 at 6:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I finally got my first Covid shot this morning.  This wasn't due to vaccine hesitancy or anything, it's just that this is a blue area in a blue state, and the vaccines only became available to all adults two weeks ago, so it took a while to find an appointment.  It was kind of weird; I'm not a fan of needles, I don't like pointy things being stuck into me, and this took place in a grocery store pharmacy so there were kids around all over the place.  There was screaming, crying, tantrums.  Man, those poor kids are gonna be traumatized from seeing that.  You'd think they could have planned better.

As is tradition, I sadly have little creative writing progress to report.  In what time I've got outside of work and terrifying small children at the pharmacy, I've started another incremental rewrite of the two novels I have finished.  My plan is to get #3 ready to go before I publish on Amazon so I can have a guaranteed new book out every few months for the first year or so.  Whether this is a good plan or not is kind of moot since I don't have the time to do much of anything right now, so I may just try to offload this edit pass to someone else.

Has anyone had much success hiring editors to edit their works?  I tried this once, with limited results (read: they sucked) but I'm wondering if anyone else has had a better experience.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're heading into the summer doldrums, where we get fewer submissions until things ramp up near the end of the submissions window.  Please, think of the editors, waiting around with tears in our eyes waiting for the mailbox to fill up again!  Send in your submissions today!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: I finally got my first Covid shot this morning.  This wasn't due to vaccine hesitancy or anything, it's just that this is a blue area in a blue state, and the vaccines only became available to all adults two weeks ago, so it took a while to find an appointment.  It was kind of weird; I'm not a fan of needles, I don't like pointy things being stuck into me, and this took place in a grocery store pharmacy so there were kids around all over the place.  There was screaming, crying, tantrums.  Man, those poor kids are gonna be traumatized from seeing that.  You'd think they could have planned better.

As is tradition, I sadly have little creative writing progress to report.  In what time I've got outside of work and terrifying small children at the pharmacy, I've started another incremental rewrite of the two novels I have finished.  My plan is to get #3 ready to go before I publish on Amazon so I can have a guaranteed new book out every few months for the first year or so.  Whether this is a good plan or not is kind of moot since I don't have the time to do much of anything right now, so I may just try to offload this edit pass to someone else.

Has anyone had much success hiring editors to edit their works?  I tried this once, with limited results (read: they sucked) but I'm wondering if anyone else has had a better experience.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're heading into the summer doldrums, where we get fewer submissions until things ramp up near the end of the submissions window.  Please, think of the editors, waiting around with tears in our eyes waiting for the mailbox to fill up again!  Send in your submissions today!


Well... what are you looking for in an editor?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am also curious about advice on finding a good editor. Or agent.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The one trait that all great writers have in common is procrastination on great writing.

Lord, make me a great writer but not yet!

This could double as the Atheist's prayer, but I figure Atheist's have plenty of prayers already, what with praying for relief from God's holy people.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: I am also curious about advice on finding a good editor. Or agent.


The only good editor is a dead editor, and that goes octuple for agents.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Spice Must Flow: I am also curious about advice on finding a good editor. Or agent.

The only good editor is a dead editor, and that goes octuple for agents.


Necromancy was my first class at wizard school, so if that's all it takes to find the best literary agent then it will be easier than I thought.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sharp knees optional?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.