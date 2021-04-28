 Skip to content
(KRQE News)   Man finds out that cowboy boots are not fireproof   (krqe.com)
263 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 10:42 PM (38 minutes ago)



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I can picture him channeling his inner Woody and saying "There's a snake in my boots!"
 
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't forget the song.....These Boots were made for Walking.....not playin in da Fire!!!!!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I dunno. Big Tex's boots seem flame free.
 
flemardo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Me reading:
"I realized I had severely burned my balls"  Wait what!? "of my foot and my tips of my toes," Oh okay.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
🎶these boots were made for burning
and that's just what they'll do
one of these days these boot are gonna
melt all over you.🎶
 
