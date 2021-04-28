 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Ain't nobody here but us chickens   (kfor.com) divider line
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well ain't that cute.

I'm shocked no chickens or children were shot during this incident.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking great song.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copaganda, not so great.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: Well ain't that cute.

I'm shocked no chickens or children were shot during this incident.

The officer who rescued the trio made the kiddo a junior officer.


Don't worry, the kid will be shooting people and pets soon enough
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cute kid. I bet he's got a meth lab out back. You can see it in the eyes.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does a chicken coup have only two doors?
Because if it had four doors, then it would be a chicken sedan.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why couldn't the passerby have just unlatched the door instead of calling the police to do it?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Why does a chicken coup have only two doors?
Because if it had four doors, then it would be a chicken sedan.


I'm almost positive that someone, somewhere, instinctively, had the feeling of "Goddammit, Dad" rush over them.

/I laughed
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is the most homespun feelgood local news story in existence. This is Fark dammit, I was anticipating pecked out eyes. I cannot thrive on cute wholesomeness
/s
 
venton
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1947 HITS ARCHIVE: Ain't Nobody Here But Us Chickens - Louis Jordan (#1 R&B hit)
Youtube 4hH77m_rZdA
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cooped up, if you will
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Absolute bullshiat made up story.
 
Insain2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sure he wasn't trying to find out what under her Feathers....a tad early???
 
