(CNBC)   Sup, fam? This your homie, JP Morgan, letting you know that our wealth management teams are on fleek and ready to diamondhand your nest egg to the moon. Lit   (cnbc.com) divider line
47
•       •       •

826 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 7:09 PM (1 hour ago)



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JPMorgan: We steal your money the old fashioned way.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got any of them high paying jobs for them?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"80% of my take-home pay is going towards rent, but I've got enough Dogecoin to buy a Taiwanese sex slave. How long would I have to live to have a retirement?"
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Difficulty: young people don't have any money to invest because the FIRE sector already stole it from them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Hey kids, I have I told you about the great investment opportunities in Gamestop and Doge coins?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: young people don't have any money to invest because the FIRE sector already stole it from them.


Statement made is not borne out in fact.
 
roofmonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
is that headline even english?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: You got any of them high paying jobs for them?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: young people don't have any money to invest because the FIRE sector already stole it from them.

Statement made is not borne out in fact.


Ooh, we're going to get a real estatesplaination about how the kids are lazy because their grandparents didn't invest in bitcoin.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Ooh, we're going to get a real estatesplaination about how the kids are lazy because their grandparents didn't invest in bitcoin.


No, but 1 in 4 Millennials have over $100k in their 401(k)'s already.

Seems like the young kids are doing just fine.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Diamondhand?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 600x480]


Should have been the Weeners.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Diamondhand?


Holding tightly to a stock or memecoin when its price drops sharply, anticipating a later recovery to even higher prices.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My entire 401(k) on MVIS please. Just catch me when I go bust. Thanks, dog.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Certified Young Person Paul Rudd Wants You To Wear A Mask
Youtube 5ngNuuPpmj8
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: UltimaCS: Ooh, we're going to get a real estatesplaination about how the kids are lazy because their grandparents didn't invest in bitcoin.

No, but 1 in 4 Millennials have over $100k in their 401(k)'s already.

Seems like the young kids are doing just fine.


25% of people who are 50% of the way to retirement have 10% of the amount needed for a dismal retirement? Cool, I guess. We'll let them buy the materials for the guillotines.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: DOCTORD000M: Diamondhand?

Holding tightly to a stock or memecoin when its price drops sharply, anticipating a later recovery to even higher prices.


I bought at like $12k once.  When it dropped to $3k I wasn't too surprised.  But I didn't sell because ... who knows.  When it shot to $50k, I was very surprised, and I sold.

When it shoots to $200k, I will not be surprised, because I already sold.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Wanderlusting: UltimaCS: Ooh, we're going to get a real estatesplaination about how the kids are lazy because their grandparents didn't invest in bitcoin.

No, but 1 in 4 Millennials have over $100k in their 401(k)'s already.

Seems like the young kids are doing just fine.

25% of people who are 50% of the way to retirement have 10% of the amount needed for a dismal retirement? Cool, I guess. We'll let them buy the materials for the guillotines.


I thought all we had to do to get Grandma's money is party at Spring Break without a mask, then go visit.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Think about the tech CEOs who were uber wealthy before they hit 30..... Jack Dorsey, Evan Spiegel, Zuckerbot and a host of others. For all the flashy ones, you drop down a couple levels and grab the young who "only" made 10-20mill selling their companies or invention.....
Then don't forget those that are due to inherit dope money when the ok boomers flatline.....
These are who they're after.... and there's a lot out there
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dear subby,
I hope something slightly unpleasant happens to you, like an onion falling on your head.
Black Adder Almea
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: young people don't have any money to invest because the FIRE sector already stole it from them.

Statement made is not borne out in fact.


here's a graph from that link.

Question: If the median household income in the US is $69K, how is everyone from 22 to 72 making $69K or far above?
pewresearch.orgView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: UltimaCS: Ooh, we're going to get a real estatesplaination about how the kids are lazy because their grandparents didn't invest in bitcoin.

No, but 1 in 4 Millennials have over $100k in their 401(k)'s already.

Seems like the young kids are doing just fine.


So you're 40 with $100K ?   I have some bad news....
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: DOCTORD000M: Diamondhand?

Holding tightly to a stock or memecoin when its price drops sharply, anticipating a later recovery to even higher prices.


Cool.

I diamondhand like a motherfarker.
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mark the day. The is the first time anyone, anywhere attempted to go after the youth audience.Time will tell whether this becomes a trend.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: Wanderlusting: UltimaCS: Ooh, we're going to get a real estatesplaination about how the kids are lazy because their grandparents didn't invest in bitcoin.

No, but 1 in 4 Millennials have over $100k in their 401(k)'s already.

Seems like the young kids are doing just fine.

So you're 40 with $100K ?   I have some bad news....


More than most people older than them had at the same point.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "80% of my take-home pay is going towards rent, but I've got enough Dogecoin to buy a Taiwanese sex slave. How long would I have to live to have a retirement?"


Trick question. The hooker will kill you within six months.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Morgan Stanley nods and smiles.
 
JerkfaceMcGee [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: UltimaCS: Ooh, we're going to get a real estatesplaination about how the kids are lazy because their grandparents didn't invest in bitcoin.

No, but 1 in 4 Millennials have over $100k in their 401(k)'s already.

Seems like the young kids are doing just fine.


young being defined as pushing 40...
 
tuxq
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JerkfaceMcGee: Wanderlusting: UltimaCS: Ooh, we're going to get a real estatesplaination about how the kids are lazy because their grandparents didn't invest in bitcoin.

No, but 1 in 4 Millennials have over $100k in their 401(k)'s already.

Seems like the young kids are doing just fine.

young being defined as pushing 40...


Shut up, you.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do the young people still get jiggy with it?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My retirement plan is civil war.  Or WW3.  Or the coming race wars.  Or The amazon vs tesla wars.

No matter what, I have a plan to retire after the wars, or die during the wars.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Do the young people still get jiggy with wit it?


fixed
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Or The amazon vs tesla wars.


I'm listening.
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: UltimaCS: Ooh, we're going to get a real estatesplaination about how the kids are lazy because their grandparents didn't invest in bitcoin.

No, but 1 in 4 Millennials have over $100k in their 401(k)'s already.

Seems like the young kids are doing just fine.


That are 40.
 
gbv23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think I have some equity built-up on my place in Los Angeles

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Vanguard index funds

/Bought into them after I figured out why I was only seeing <2% on 8% market gains
//Young, stupid.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gbv23: I think I have some equity built-up on my place in Los Angeles

[i.imgur.com image 574x430]


You can live on one seat and rent out the other. You're practically swimming in passive income.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: young people don't have any money to invest because the FIRE sector already stole it from them.

Statement made is not borne out in fact.

Linking an article which clearly shows that millennial income in 2017 only just matched its previous high, set two decades ago, does not exactly lend substance to your point.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: AmbassadorBooze: Or The amazon vs tesla wars.

I'm listening.


Well, both musk and bezos are trying to achieve orbital dominance.  The high ground.  Sure Bezos has a supply chain network, but musk has flame thowers and the current orbital dominance.  Soon, when bezos and musk have more net worth than most governements, the trans national corps will have their own "security forces" and will have to fight for resources.  The first and second decade of the 2000s was the time of multinational corps.  The next two decades will be the time of transnational corps.  Nations won't mean shiat in the future.  The company you belong to will be your badge of honor.

Sure there could be an interloper like Gates unleashing his gen tech  mosquitos and changing the playing field by injecting the majority of the earths population with plasmids (through the gen tech mosquitos) and modifying them to obey only him.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nadie_AZ: AmbassadorBooze: Or The amazon vs tesla wars.

I'm listening.

Well, both musk and bezos are trying to achieve orbital dominance.  The high ground.  Sure Bezos has a supply chain network, but musk has flame thowers and the current orbital dominance.  Soon, when bezos and musk have more net worth than most governements, the trans national corps will have their own "security forces" and will have to fight for resources.  The first and second decade of the 2000s was the time of multinational corps.  The next two decades will be the time of transnational corps.  Nations won't mean shiat in the future.  The company you belong to will be your badge of honor.

Sure there could be an interloper like Gates unleashing his gen tech  mosquitos and changing the playing field by injecting the majority of the earths population with plasmids (through the gen tech mosquitos) and modifying them to obey only him.


Gates would most likely side with Musk.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

morg: Mark the day. The is the first time anyone, anywhere attempted to go after the youth audience.Time will tell whether this becomes a trend.


And young people are historically bad at telling when the older generation is pandering to them by co-opting their slang.  This will surely be a rousing success.  Why has no one tried this before?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People my age and younger aren't getting paid enough to have the need to talk to people like JP Morgan.

It's a wage slave life for Zoomers and most Millennials. And that life is worse than miserable.
 
