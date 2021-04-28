 Skip to content
(MSN)   Saskatchewan RCMP impound a Ferarri, Lamborghini and Aston Martin for excessive speed. Reportedly one driver was an arrogant loudmouth, another was a bore and the third they were amazed didn't crash   (msn.com) divider line
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maple Creek is Podunk even by Saskatchewan standards.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
On today's episode of Saska-TOONS!

/like animaniacs but more polite and with much better mental health care
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So actually all the same driver...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
While that is pretty farking fast for a public road, sounds like someone's gonna get a new Margarita machine out of the deal.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow that horse is really fast
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Maple Creek is Podunk even by Saskatchewan standards.


there were some lotto winners there a few years back.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
OK, say Saskatchewan RCMP Lamborghini three times real fast.
 
starsrift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: While that is pretty farking fast for a public road, sounds like someone's gonna get a new Margarita machine out of the deal.


Highway 21 is so straight and so flat that you could conceivably make the defense that it was safe to do so in a supercar. But that's surely not worth $3k for any of these defendant's to spend time or their lawyer's time to do so.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gotta be brave to drive even just at the speed limit on most Saskatchewan highways in anything that's not at least a 4x4 half ton.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I immediately wondered if this involved any of the Vinwiki regulars, but the remote location might eliminate them from contention.
 
blinkybluegnome
‘’ less than a minute ago  

starsrift: Nick Nostril: While that is pretty farking fast for a public road, sounds like someone's gonna get a new Margarita machine out of the deal.

Highway 21 is so straight and so flat that you could conceivably make the defense that it was safe to do so in a supercar. But that's surely not worth $3k for any of these defendant's to spend time or their lawyer's time to do so.


Safe to drive that fast? Not with the condition of those roads just after the spring thaw.
 
