(Washington Post)   Hundreds of locals turn up to protest when Australian gay guy proposes to paint his house in rainbow colours. Wait, no, they came and helped him paint. Strewth   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NINEv2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My wife would have nothing against his being gay, but he'd get hate stares for the garish paint job.  Eventually we'd have to move before her gaze melted through the blinds and windows of our house.
 
Eravior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wait. You can pull off a modern day Tom Sawyer just by being gay?! I do need a bit of work done around the house...
 
englaja
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We've come a LONG way since:

Barry McKenzie - No Poofters
Youtube 8PfDro1UGUo


Or the Faculty rules of the Philosophy Department of the University of Woolloomoolloo.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...had any of the painters seen a rainbow? Roy G. Biv ain't a rocket scientist, but I heard he was pretty damn fabulous.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oz has come a long way since I was a kid. Back when the motto was NO POOFTERS.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: My wife would have nothing against his being gay, but he'd get hate stares for the garish paint job.  Eventually we'd have to move before her gaze melted through the blinds and windows of our house.


When I was a child in the 80s we had a neighbor who wanted to put up aluminum or vinyl siding, but her permit was denied because it would't fit the character of the neighborhood; she was told to simply paint her house instead. So, she invited all the neighborhood children to do just that. I didn't participate, but I remember the result: an awful looking house. After many, many complaints she was encouraged to reapply for the siding permit and was approved.

I consider myself part of the LBGTQ+ community, but a rainbow house is unlikely to look nice.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a proud gay hair stylist whose Unicorn Manes salon specializes in rainbow-hued designs, O'Halloran has crafted hair to resemble tacos, cheeseburgers and fries.

For anyone who complains about the paint scheme - "My hair is a hamburger. Your argument is invalid."

jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I consider myself part of the LBGTQ+ community, but a rainbow house is unlikely to look nice.


I found the house in TFA to be reasonably attractive. It appears to be in a beach community, which helps.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Unsung_Hero: My wife would have nothing against his being gay, but he'd get hate stares for the garish paint job.  Eventually we'd have to move before her gaze melted through the blinds and windows of our house.

When I was a child in the 80s we had a neighbor who wanted to put up aluminum or vinyl siding, but her permit was denied because it would't fit the character of the neighborhood; she was told to simply paint her house instead. So, she invited all the neighborhood children to do just that. I didn't participate, but I remember the result: an awful looking house. After many, many complaints she was encouraged to reapply for the siding permit and was approved.

I consider myself part of the LBGTQ+ community, but a rainbow house is unlikely to look nice.


Better than the farking hillbilly neighbors I have that think a single garage means park the other cars in the grass.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That looks like Post It Notes
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: My wife would have nothing against his being gay, but he'd get hate stares for the garish paint job.  Eventually we'd have to move before her gaze melted through the blinds and windows of our house.


She'd hate living with historically accurate late 1800's 'garish' paint jobs . The "Painted Ladies" of victorian houses...and even Williamsburg.

Heck, look at look at the "Williamsburge Collection" if you're looking for good interior paint that isn't basic white or beige, (tho they have those too, but in 'milk' tones) look at some of the more saturated colors. Those colors were meant to seen in candle light and show off wealth with the use of pigments.  Often with several 'clashing' colors on the exterior.


https://www.benjaminmoore.com/en-us/c​o​lor-overview/color-palettes/williamsbu​rg-collection?gclid=CjwKCAjwj6SEBhAOEi​wAvFRuKDxIBQg0q94Fkkjex9X3qq6lE3k8Jrcj​-5uMTZsrf72HVMXyhvTzURoCOTEQAvD_BwE&gc​lsrc=aw.ds
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been thinking of a mintberry crunch theme for my house.  I was driving thru the back roads one day and noticed that a lot of homes are painted various shades of light green and it looked nice.  Maybe go with a seafoam.  And pinkpurple trim to finish it off.  I guess that would be fuchsia.  But I haven't done it because I'm the only one who would see it and it doesn't need painting.
 
