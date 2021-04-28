 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   10 years for woman who smuggled loaded .22 caliber revolver into jail in her prison pouch   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
24
    Dumbass, Prison, Amy Wilhite, Plea, Criminal justice, Corrections, Criminal law, Gun, county jail  
1004 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 3:50 PM



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't put a loaded gun into any of my body pouches.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like vulvolver, eh?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find her car keys?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So disgusted by this violation of her coontstitutional rights.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
writeups.orgView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is such a tiny device capable of doing enough harm for it to really justify the same penalty as smuggling in a .45?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Did they find her car keys?


You didn't have to say it twice
... didn't have to say it twice ...
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a reread, she did not keep the weapon within her body for the full seventeen days.  It sounds like she removed it at some point after she did not figure that jail staff were going to examine her or her cell thoroughly.

Trying to figure out what good a pistol would do a newly detained prisoner.  I don't see her successfully escaping the jail through intimidation or hostage-taking with it, and short of another prisoner actively trying to kill her I don't see how using it inside of the jail would benefit her in any way.

But of course if she had good critical thinking skills she probably wouldn't have the rap-sheet described.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Wilhite, who has previously done stretches..."

I'll say so.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: [writeups.org image 500x666]


Username dangerously close to checking out.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: Is such a tiny device capable of doing enough harm for it to really justify the same penalty as smuggling in a .45?


Were the laws written with a .45 in mind?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of getting in trouble for shooting your mouth off, but this is ridiculous.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So she's being punished for cunstitutional carry?

Wtf!?!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That is a distinctive look that can say only one thing...
"But, They didn't find the other one"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bet the guards snatched that thing as soon as they discovered it.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/pop culture reference!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Is such a tiny device capable of doing enough harm for it to really justify the same penalty as smuggling in a .45?


I was going to ask if a pencil wasn't more effective at close range? Same wound diameter, and way more potential for multiple wounds. At least according to the NRA website.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, she went downhill fast.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Is such a tiny device capable of doing enough harm for it to really justify the same penalty as smuggling in a .45?


You can put an eye out.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: OldRod: Did they find her car keys?

You didn't have to say it twice
... didn't have to say it twice ...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kinan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Well, she went downhill fast.
[Fark user image image 250x250]
[Fark user image image 425x668]


Gravity'll do that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Is such a tiny device capable of doing enough harm for it to really justify the same penalty as smuggling in a .45?


Mafia hit men seen giggling in the corner.
 
