(Washington Post)   Vaccinated and ready to be at the gym in 26 minutes? Great, here's what you need to know. And remember, it's leg day   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Health club, Vaccine, Physical exercise, Vaccination, Exercise, Public health, Gym, Hygiene  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rogan said you can exercise the COVID-19 out of your system, when you're 21. Those eeghead docs aren't the only ones with ideas you know.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I were a gym owner right now, I'd just put some gear in the parking lot every day and label it "Unvaccinated Workout Area"

The nice, climate-controlled, pollen-free, UV-protected indoor space would be for vaccinated only. You'd only have to show your card once.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Vaccinated, I ain't goin' to no gym!  Bar stools need love too.

/I sound fat
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Silly subby.  It's never leg day.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good thing too, because ol' Woodsy needs to work his legs!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The photo is of a Planet Fitness. That's where you pretend to get into shape. If you accomplish anything someone in there fooling themselves into thinking 5 minutes on the treadmill at 3 miles per hour before they run out of breath is a killer workout hits the Lunk Alarm.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ferda! 🤜🤛 Ferda!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do some push ups, assholes!
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: The photo is of a Planet Fitness. That's where you pretend to get into shape. If you accomplish anything someone in there fooling themselves into thinking 5 minutes on the treadmill at 3 miles per hour before they run out of breath is a killer workout hits the Lunk Alarm.


They largely stay off of the equipment I use, and inadvertently subsidize my membership; I say let 'em flail.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When you only do three exercises per workout, every day is leg day.
 
Devo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Leg Day | Teen Titans Go | Cartoon Network
Youtube OkKXQiGsbco
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: Good thing too, because ol' Woodsy needs to work his legs!

[Fark user image 690x994]


Username checks out!
 
deadsanta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Rogan said you can exercise the COVID-19 out of your system, when you're 21. Those eeghead docs aren't the only ones with ideas you know.


True, and it's no biggie if you spread it, 'cause you'll be alive amirite?
 
