Fark NotNewsletter: A licky boom boom down
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-04-28 2:12:26 PM
________________________

A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.

One of the perks of TotalFark is getting to have input on and advance notice of upcoming big changes to Fark. Today we're having a sorta serious discussion on TotalFark about probably the most substantial change coming to Fark in awhile.  The thread can be found here.  You can join TotalFark right now and jump straight into the conversation.  I had not expected how unified the responses have been so far. Looks like we're all on the same page.  But I still need some input and some brainstorming - especially if you work for a mainstream media company -  so if you could add your two cents I'd very much appreciate it.  Plus the subscription keeps the lights on.

Finally after many weeks of slow Fark news days, we've had a super weird week.  We'll recap the best ones on the Fark Livestream on Thursday at 8:30 p.m., but meanwhile it's really nice to have a heavy stream of weird this week.  I hope you're enjoying it as well.
________________________

We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________ 


Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
AliceBToklasLives figured out what caused a Tesla to crash
puffy999 had a question about the steep incline of COVID-19 cases in India
Harry Wagstaff shared an excuse you can use to get out of attending gatherings before the pandemic is over
farkingismybusiness came up with the perfect way to express the rise in the portion of COVID-19 cases that are kids
Salmon assuaged The Googles Do Nothing's worries about coronavirus variants
teto85 asked an important question about a video of cownose rays swimming in formation
blastoh explained the differences between the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Marcus Aurelius brought up another problem with leasing an HVAC system from a company that then puts a lien on your house
wet drum sandwich couldn't help but think about another Farker's junk
Russ1642 gave some information about the prison that now holds Derek Chauvin

Smart:
Pocket Ninja had a suggestion for finding bad police officers
edmo brought up what going back to normal life will be like
snowblur recalled the good ol' days
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs pointed out the steps someone took after realizing he farked up
Daniel Boone's Farm laid out an argument for which TV show had the best ending
fragMasterFlash gave advice on what to do if you discover a tracking device that the police stuck to your vehicle
teto85 asked an important question about a video of cownose rays swimming in formation
Stephen_Falken suggested a classic solution to turning down invitations to events before they're entirely safe
TWX knew one of the best gifts you can give your kids' teachers right now

CSB Sunday Morning: Stories of rushing around at the last minute
Smart: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse decided to just go for it
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village had to get all dressed up to go to Walmart

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

Politics Funny:
Ivo Shandor had a different way of saying that President Joe Biden officially recognized Armenian genocide
Olympic Trolling Judge predicted Biden's business would suffer as a result of his statement on Armenian Remembrance Day
dothemath had a very specific feeling about the guy who complained that "wokeness" is ruining Disney World
DoBeDoBeDo was confused when Fox News was suddenly concerned about police attacking journalists covering protests
optikeye rewrote an iconic anti-drug PSA

Politics Smart:
DoBeDoBeDo was confused when Fox News was suddenly concerned about police attacking journalists covering protests
SpectroBoy explained how cops get a bad rap
AdmirableSnackbar pointed out why simply giving police departments money for more training doesn't solve the problem
Ivo Shandor reacted to George W. Bush talking about how he didn't play golf as president once the U.S. had troops in combat
Dave2042 looked at the issues the U.S. has with police officers


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector caught this cat advertising a special interest website
saddestmanonearth's cat will help you wash your hair
zeon put bourbon in the water dish
Wrongo pulled off a daring rescue
I_Am_Weasel found two lovers at sea
bugdozer spied a leaking robot
RedZoneTuba played God with nature
west.la.lawyer found a still from The Tape
retrophil was about to attempt to finally answer a decades-old question
opalakea showed us how to take a punch

Fartist Friday took the week off. This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of "National Bugs Bunny Day," write a limerick about your favorite childhood cartoon characters. That wascally wabbit, the daffiest of ducks, Marge and Lisa, Jinkies it's Velma, etc.

Farktography: Psychedelics 2
Elsinore won this contest with a trippy drippy


Fark Parties

Friday, July 9, 2020: Buffalo, NY Fark Party (with all public health guidance carefully followed)


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on the Quiz this week, and I got some good advice on Carolina Mustard Sauce for my barbecue. On the Quiz itself, no one made the 1000 club, so I'm not sharing said sauce with anyone. FacelessDevil30 came in first with 948, followed by Denjiro in second with 947 and badplaid in third with  929. Captain Orr came in fourth with 922, and runwiz made fifth with 914.

The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the snack food Bamba, which you can find in some stores or at Citi Field where the New York Mets usually lose. Only 28% of quiztakers knew that the peanut butter-flavored puffed corn snack comes from Israel, where it makes up 35% of the country's entire snack food market. I still haven't tried it myself, but the idea of peanut butter-flavored cheetos seems like it's worth a shot even if I have to watch the Mets. 

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the renaming of Forrest Hill Academy, an alternative school in southwest Atlanta. 88% of quiztakers knew that the school was going to soon be bearing the name of baseball slugger Hank Aaron, who moved with the team from Milwaukee and broke Babe Ruth's home run record in 1973 in Atlanta Stadium - a stadium that the Braves and MLB refused to move to from Milwaukee unless it was integrated in seating. That seems a much better role model and namesake for a school than the former Confederate general and co-founder of the KKK. 

The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the sketch comedy show "Wonder Showzen", which aired from 2005 to 2006. Only 30% of quiztakers knew that the show and its wild disclaimer could be seen on MTV, which by then had for some reason stopped showing music videos and was willing to air an adult comedy show featuring puppets as long as it didn't have to show another Kelly Clarkson video.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about 60-year-old Christopher Atkins, who is single and looking for a "highly sexual" love interest. 82% of quiztakers knew he spent the majority of the runtime of "The Blue Lagoon" shirtless opposite Brooke Shields, although he never seemed to get a sunburn despite the lack of sunscreen on the island. He does enjoy camping and fishing and snake hunting, so be sure to get in touch with his agent if you're interested.

If you missed out, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·

(view entire blog)
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so it's hard to think of a headline for this thing every week.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Okay, so it's hard to think of a headline for this thing every week.


I thought this was a reference to all the door knob licking that is about to commence among the vaccinated population.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: DisseminationMonkey: Okay, so it's hard to think of a headline for this thing every week.

I thought this was a reference to all the door knob licking that is about to commence among the vaccinated population.


Yes, that's definitely it. That's what I was thinking. I didn't just put something random, there was a method. Yeah, that's it.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today we're having a sorta serious discussion on TotalFark

You're welcome.

:P

*sips more coffeee*
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, add your two cents? When did TotalFark become that cheap?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Today we're having a sorta serious discussion on TotalFark


The nipple clamp thread was very divisive.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who put a liter in charge of counting TFD smart and funny votes?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: Who put a liter in charge of counting TFD smart and funny votes?


0+0 is pretty easy, even for a liter.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the way, there's a possibility next week's NotNewsletter could be posted a little late, like probably a day if it is. I'm getting my second vaccine shot this weekend, and the last one made me really sleepy for a few days. So if the second one does that, I might need extra time.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'M SMART! I'M FUNNY!

Y'ALL JUST REFUSE TO ADMIT IT!!!

*grabs walker, realizes she doesn't use one, wonders which old man she ran over with her car THIS time*
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DisseminationMonkey: NotNewsletter could be posted a little late


I don't even know if this one is on time.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fingerware Error: Who put a liter in charge of counting TFD smart and funny votes?


Check out this thread (TF only) for information about that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: xanadian: Today we're having a sorta serious discussion on TotalFark

The nipple clamp thread was very divisive.


That left an impression on me.

Two actually.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change? Can we finally get a Sarcasm font? I suggest Comic Sans.

/ yes, I am a monster
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Fingerware Error: Who put a liter in charge of counting TFD smart and funny votes?

Check out this thread (TF only) for information about that.


I see you haven't taken my advice to replace the TFD section with a list of my three most amazing posts from the last week.

This will not stand!

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DisseminationMonkey: meat0918: DisseminationMonkey: Okay, so it's hard to think of a headline for this thing every week.

I thought this was a reference to all the door knob licking that is about to commence among the vaccinated population.

Yes, that's definitely it. That's what I was thinking. I didn't just put something random, there was a method. Yeah, that's it.


You could always use puns or dad jokes. For example, I just read a book about a magic music school and feel that the author really missed out on a good chapter title: "No Sax and Violins".
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, my comedic genius is appreciated.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: ChANge? CAn wE FinALly GEt a SArcASm fONt? I suGGesT ComiC SanS.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
One day I will be cool enough to have my comment featured on the not newsletter.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


See, I go simple, I go easy, I go Greyhound...

/hey, you, what's that sound?
//everybody look what's going down
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Change? Can we finally get a Sarcasm font? I suggest Comic Sans.



I try.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SansNeural: iheartscotch: Change? Can we finally get a Sarcasm font? I suggest Comic Sans.


I try.


Tell it to the Times New Roman.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Check out this thread (TF only) for information about tha


Thank you. I missed that thread.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: iheartscotch: ChANge? CAn wE FinALly GEt a SArcASm fONt? I suGGesT ComiC SanS.


I mean...the other option is talk like MSTD, LaughterOL.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image 729x800]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

meat0918: bughunter: [Fark user image 729x800]

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x850]


Forgot to say I need to photoshop the Fark Website on that monitor in the last panel/
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: SansNeural: iheartscotch: Change? Can we finally get a Sarcasm font? I suggest Comic Sans.


I try.

Tell it to the Times New Roman.


I would, but I never did learn to speak Latin.

Oh, *New* Roman.  Well I never learned Italian either.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: By the way, there's a possibility next week's NotNewsletter could be posted a little late, like probably a day if it is. I'm getting my second vaccine shot this weekend, and the last one made me really sleepy for a few days. So if the second one does that, I might need extra time.


just post an old one....no one will know.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meat0918: bughunter: [Fark user image 729x800]

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Pandemic? There was a pandemic?
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

meat0918: meat0918: bughunter: [Fark user image 729x800]

[external-preview.redd.it image 850x850]

Forgot to say I need to photoshop the Fark Website on that monitor in the last panel/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eyeq360: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


In faaaaaarmer, awgiehlkahihabaiuhiuahsghihakjshkashdf​asdfaiblblug a licky boom boom down.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anybody else getting logged out of the iPhone app repeatedly? I've had to log in 4 different times today.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Okay, so it's hard to think of a headline for this thing every week.


Never mind that. What happened to the TFD entries in the NNL? Did I miss a memo? It's been what, 3 weeks?
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

a particular individual: Never mind that. What happened to the TFD entries in the NNL? Did I miss a memo? It's been what, 3 weeks?


You missed a comment in this thread. And a TFD thread.

DisseminationMonkey: Fingerware Error: Who put a liter in charge of counting TFD smart and funny votes?

Check out this thread (TF only) for information about that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image 200x200]

See, I go simple, I go easy, I go Greyhound...

/hey, you, what's that sound?
//everybody look what's going down


Ah yes, ain't that fresh?
Everybody wants to get down like that.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Fingerware Error: Who put a liter in charge of counting TFD smart and funny votes?

Check out this thread (TF only) for information about that.


Never mind.
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
