Fark NotNewsletter: A licky boom boom down
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
One of the perks of TotalFark is getting to have input on and advance notice of upcoming big changes to Fark. Today we're having a sorta serious discussion on TotalFark about probably the most substantial change coming to Fark in awhile. The thread can be found here. You can join TotalFark right now and jump straight into the conversation. I had not expected how unified the responses have been so far. Looks like we're all on the same page. But I still need some input and some brainstorming - especially if you work for a mainstream media company - so if you could add your two cents I'd very much appreciate it. Plus the subscription keeps the lights on.
Finally after many weeks of slow Fark news days, we've had a super weird week. We'll recap the best ones on the Fark Livestream on Thursday at 8:30 p.m., but meanwhile it's really nice to have a heavy stream of weird this week. I hope you're enjoying it as well.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
AliceBToklasLives figured out what caused a Tesla to crash
puffy999 had a question about the steep incline of COVID-19 cases in India
Harry Wagstaff shared an excuse you can use to get out of attending gatherings before the pandemic is over
farkingismybusiness came up with the perfect way to express the rise in the portion of COVID-19 cases that are kids
Salmon assuaged The Googles Do Nothing's worries about coronavirus variants
teto85 asked an important question about a video of cownose rays swimming in formation
blastoh explained the differences between the COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S.
Marcus Aurelius brought up another problem with leasing an HVAC system from a company that then puts a lien on your house
wet drum sandwich couldn't help but think about another Farker's junk
Russ1642 gave some information about the prison that now holds Derek Chauvin
Smart:
Pocket Ninja had a suggestion for finding bad police officers
edmo brought up what going back to normal life will be like
snowblur recalled the good ol' days
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs pointed out the steps someone took after realizing he farked up
Daniel Boone's Farm laid out an argument for which TV show had the best ending
fragMasterFlash gave advice on what to do if you discover a tracking device that the police stuck to your vehicle
teto85 asked an important question about a video of cownose rays swimming in formation
Stephen_Falken suggested a classic solution to turning down invitations to events before they're entirely safe
TWX knew one of the best gifts you can give your kids' teachers right now
CSB Sunday Morning: Stories of rushing around at the last minute
Smart: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse decided to just go for it
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village had to get all dressed up to go to Walmart
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Ivo Shandor had a different way of saying that President Joe Biden officially recognized Armenian genocide
Olympic Trolling Judge predicted Biden's business would suffer as a result of his statement on Armenian Remembrance Day
dothemath had a very specific feeling about the guy who complained that "wokeness" is ruining Disney World
DoBeDoBeDo was confused when Fox News was suddenly concerned about police attacking journalists covering protests
optikeye rewrote an iconic anti-drug PSA
Politics Smart:
DoBeDoBeDo was confused when Fox News was suddenly concerned about police attacking journalists covering protests
SpectroBoy explained how cops get a bad rap
AdmirableSnackbar pointed out why simply giving police departments money for more training doesn't solve the problem
Ivo Shandor reacted to George W. Bush talking about how he didn't play golf as president once the U.S. had troops in combat
Dave2042 looked at the issues the U.S. has with police officers
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector caught this cat advertising a special interest website
saddestmanonearth's cat will help you wash your hair
zeon put bourbon in the water dish
Wrongo pulled off a daring rescue
I_Am_Weasel found two lovers at sea
bugdozer spied a leaking robot
RedZoneTuba played God with nature
west.la.lawyer found a still from The Tape
retrophil was about to attempt to finally answer a decades-old question
opalakea showed us how to take a punch
Fartist Friday took the week off. This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of "National Bugs Bunny Day," write a limerick about your favorite childhood cartoon characters. That wascally wabbit, the daffiest of ducks, Marge and Lisa, Jinkies it's Velma, etc.
Farktography: Psychedelics 2
Elsinore won this contest with a trippy drippy
Fark Parties
Friday, July 9, 2020: Buffalo, NY Fark Party (with all public health guidance carefully followed)
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, and I got some good advice on Carolina Mustard Sauce for my barbecue. On the Quiz itself, no one made the 1000 club, so I'm not sharing said sauce with anyone. FacelessDevil30 came in first with 948, followed by Denjiro in second with 947 and badplaid in third with 929. Captain Orr came in fourth with 922, and runwiz made fifth with 914.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the snack food Bamba, which you can find in some stores or at Citi Field where the New York Mets usually lose. Only 28% of quiztakers knew that the peanut butter-flavored puffed corn snack comes from Israel, where it makes up 35% of the country's entire snack food market. I still haven't tried it myself, but the idea of peanut butter-flavored cheetos seems like it's worth a shot even if I have to watch the Mets.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about the renaming of Forrest Hill Academy, an alternative school in southwest Atlanta. 88% of quiztakers knew that the school was going to soon be bearing the name of baseball slugger Hank Aaron, who moved with the team from Milwaukee and broke Babe Ruth's home run record in 1973 in Atlanta Stadium - a stadium that the Braves and MLB refused to move to from Milwaukee unless it was integrated in seating. That seems a much better role model and namesake for a school than the former Confederate general and co-founder of the KKK.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about the sketch comedy show "Wonder Showzen", which aired from 2005 to 2006. Only 30% of quiztakers knew that the show and its wild disclaimer could be seen on MTV, which by then had for some reason stopped showing music videos and was willing to air an adult comedy show featuring puppets as long as it didn't have to show another Kelly Clarkson video.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about 60-year-old Christopher Atkins, who is single and looking for a "highly sexual" love interest. 82% of quiztakers knew he spent the majority of the runtime of "The Blue Lagoon" shirtless opposite Brooke Shields, although he never seemed to get a sunburn despite the lack of sunscreen on the island. He does enjoy camping and fishing and snake hunting, so be sure to get in touch with his agent if you're interested.
If you missed out, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
