 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   NJ woman embezzles $2.6 million from nonprofit organization, spending it on gambling and luxury vacations. The rest she just squandered   (nj.com) divider line
5
    More: Misc, Criminal law, Accounting software, Fraud, Accounts receivable, Identity theft, Theft, New Jersey, Accounts payable  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 10:55 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The poor lady IF convicted, will now spend at least 6 months in a country club jail for her crimes. That will teach her.
 
Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone had some Fun for once......too bad she went about it the wrong way!!!!
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"If you give a little, you get a whole lot back"
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
accused of stealing over $2.6 million
charged with ten counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, and aiding and abetting
a pattern of deception and dishonesty that went on for the better part of a decade

I thought they liked to get you for every single incident so when I saw the amount and so few charges I thought she went really big just a few times.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.