 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Conde Nast Traveler)   The 20 most terrifying places on Earth. Subby's bathroom after a night of IPAs and hot wings strangely absent   (cntraveler.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Asia, Europe, hell-themed amusement parks, tiny village, beautiful world, Earth, fair share, Archipelago  
•       •       •

753 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Apr 2021 at 10:24 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just here to say that I went to a strip club in Bratislava...and I didn't end up like those poor college kids in "Hostel".

#Winning
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There is a life-size doll of James May in that Japanese village made for him during his mini docuseries "James May: Our Man in Japan"

/great 6 part show on Prime Video if anyone likes travelogues with a sense of humor
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And the winner is....

Fark's collective consciousness, come on Down you Ambitious schizophrenic!


//but I think I'll pass on the retrospective clip....
//boundaries.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I'm just here to say that I went to a strip club in Bratislava...and I didn't end up like those poor college kids in "Hostel".

#Winning


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd go check out quite a few of those, but there are a few 'nope's to be sure. Especially that snake island. fark that. Nuke the place from orbit and abandon the planet if need be.
 
mmojo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
List sucks without the Andrea Doria first class dining room.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
they asked me to rate their website design, so I let them have it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: The_Sponge: I'm just here to say that I went to a strip club in Bratislava...and I didn't end up like those poor college kids in "Hostel".

#Winning

[i.imgur.com image 500x200]


Hahahaha.

Even when I saw EuroTrip at a theater in 2004, I knew the rough-looking really Bratislava was bullshiat.

But it's a beautiful city....and a "hidden gem" in many ways.  Even though I prefer Prague, it's not as touristy...and I really want to go back.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That site had a heck of a lot of ads.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby...since you mentioned stomach issues.

Back in January, I came back home after visiting the Tampa area.

I came home to Seattle late one night, and when I visited my favorite bar the next day....I blew up the bathroom really bad.

It was soooooo bad, the bartender that day wanted to know what I had.

So I told him.....

Fried alligator, raw oysters, and beer...shorty before check into Tampa International.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Jesus Christ, the east side of the state has infiltrated Europe. I hope they don't still have Culp signs up.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are the Politics tab and subby's mom's nether-regions mentioned?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.