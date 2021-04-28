 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Embezl mor munee   (al.com) divider line
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A joint statement by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis says they are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

They like wire fraud.

/yes I realize one is "conspiracy to commit"
//phrasing still looked weird
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis says they are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud."

Stylistically ordering these the other way around would work better IMHO.
 
Insain2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm a guessing that they was too busy Stealing w/both hands to be a noticing when them thar Varments was a watching & a waitin.....!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds about right for most so-called "Christian" businesses. Par for the course. I mean, the minds behind Hobby Lobby thought it was a good idea to open a craft store, yet make queer folk feel unwelcome in said crafts store.

The only thing that makes them dumber than the average Farker, is them thinking it's their God-given right to be dumb as shiat.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Chick fil A has a Director of Hospitality?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Embezzlement by fast food workers?! Wow they must have stolen like tens of dollars!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're just displaying that overtly Christian work ethic we've all come to expect from overtly Christian companies.  I'm sure of they just repent all will be forgiven.
 
