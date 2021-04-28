 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Hell hath no fury like a woman with access to thy iCloud (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Sad, Jury, McHenry County, Illinois, 43-year-old Bethany Austin, Illinois, shared iCloud account, Judge, LAW, Matthew Rychlik  
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She should also have to register as a sex offender. Filthy pervert.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another story with no sympathetic characters but without Martin Amis' writing skills.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it is okay to share and post nude pictures of a former politician but this somehow crosses the line?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson from this is: censor out naughty bits before showing people.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or who can control vast robot armies.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: The lesson from this is: censor out naughty bits before showing people.


Or just don't take the photos in the first place. Can't get stolen or exposed if they don't exist.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Or just don't take the photos in the first place. Can't get stolen or exposed if they don't exist.


this reminds me of my old zen master and his favorite zen quote.


"Without the struggle, there is no struggle"
 
Polishwonder74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pics or it didn't happen
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: scottydoesntknow: The lesson from this is: censor out naughty bits before showing people.

Or just don't take the photos in the first place. Can't get stolen or exposed if they don't exist.


Yeah ok, just don't tell your Mom ... or as I call her the Pic Chick
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: scottydoesntknow: The lesson from this is: censor out naughty bits before showing people.

Or just don't take the photos in the first place. Can't get stolen or exposed if they don't exist.


I, too, wish to exist in a society that makes Mad Max look like a utopia.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: scottydoesntknow: The lesson from this is: censor out naughty bits before showing people.

Or just don't take the photos in the first place. Can't get stolen or exposed if they don't exist.


Ohh of course. I'm talkin from the perspective of the girl being cheated on.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell yeah, the mistress is way hotter

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I know dicks want what they want and all that, but how in the fark do people do this shiat? Have a fiancee AND a side piece? Are most of them self-employed, so they have plenty of free time? Plus energy drinks and dick pills?

Not at any point in my life have I had the energy to maintain more than one romantic relationship.

It sounds exhausting as fark.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being cheated on sucks.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean, I know dicks want what they want and all that, but how in the fark do people do this shiat? Have a fiancee AND a side piece? Are most of them self-employed, so they have plenty of free time? Plus energy drinks and dick pills?

Not at any point in my life have I had the energy to maintain more than one romantic relationship.

It sounds exhausting as fark.


The downfall of having multiple girlfriends is NOT when they get mad at you because you apologize and fix whatever they are made about.

The downfall happens when they get mad at each other.

/ that's when you "accidentally" leave the toilet seat up so they can be mad at you.

// do not ask how I know how to defuse said situation
 
argylez
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen?
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: don't take the photos in the first place. Can't get stolen or exposed if they don't exist.


assets.rebelmouse.ioView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: iheartscotch: Or just don't take the photos in the first place. Can't get stolen or exposed if they don't exist.

this reminds me of my old zen master and his favorite zen quote.


"Without the struggle, there is no struggle"


My college advisor's, Dr. K, favorite saying was: "You don't actually have to solve problems that you can completely avoid."

/ words to live by.
 
Gramma
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The article mentions that the photos were also popping up on the kid's devices.  Dude fails cheating 101.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gbv23: Hell yeah, the mistress is way hotter

[i.imgur.com image 312x468]


Did the wife bring a dowry or something?  Or the mistress had a rich husband?  I'm guessing the latter.

/that's about the only way revenge porn would work
//because otherwise why give the other woman such good advertising
///helps her in the mistress department, hurts her in the marriage department...

iheartscotch: scottydoesntknow: The lesson from this is: censor out naughty bits before showing people.

Or just don't take the photos in the first place. Can't get stolen or exposed if they don't exist.


I want to live in a world were all with boobies are free to email them.  I can only hope those taken on polaroid and scanned digitally are treasured as glory days, because there's no way they could have expected this type of thing.
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gbv23: Hell yeah, the mistress is way hotter

[i.imgur.com image 312x468]


Looks like Allison Brie, lucky farker.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gbv23: Hell yeah, the mistress is way hotter

[i.imgur.com image 312x468]


All their friends before the picture leak
"oh that bastard is going to get it"

All their friends after the picture leak
"oh,i get it. that lucky bastard"
 
