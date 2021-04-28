 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Another N.J. college to require students to get COVID vaccine. Thanks Drew   (nj.com) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You're welcome
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: You're welcome


"Drew enrolls about 2,000 students"

I see the school is about as popular as your website.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drew? Never heard of her.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the liberal indoctrination wasn't effective enough so they had to opt for full mind control.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll get over it.
 
Chocobo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey I read that article and I get the headline hurrr durr good one
 
Last Surviving Flying Gruyere Brother
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Alma mater.

Yeah, it's a small school, but it has a number of off campus programs, including London, Brussels, the UN, and Washington, D.C. (Even more since I graduated.)

Kinda hard to keep those going if the students aren't guaranteed vaccinated. (Besides just being a good idea, anyway.)
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Colleges requiring non-FDA approved "emergency use only" meds.  Just apply and live off of the settlement proceeds.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Colleges requiring non-FDA approved "emergency use only" meds.  Just apply and live off of the settlement proceeds.


Doesn't work that way.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Colleges requiring non-FDA approved "emergency use only" meds.  Just apply and live off of the settlement proceeds.


Can't wait to see what weak-ass excuse you guys will shift to once the FDA approves it.
 
Bowen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Colleges requiring non-FDA approved "emergency use only" meds.  Just apply and live off of the settlement proceeds.


What's it like being afraid of needles?
 
