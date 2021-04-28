 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   So you accidentally got the wrong second shot. Don't Panic. You may have a delayed superpower response, and some of your new mutations may be distrubing. You are protected, but please notify the CDC if any monster-ism occurs   (abc7.com) divider line
12
    More: PSA, Vaccination, vaccine shot, resident Veena Thomas, different times, El Camino Health, second shot California, Dr. Monica Gandhi, El Camino's protocol  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 28 Apr 2021 at 3:35 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. If I develop superpowers, I'mma keep those to myself until I can run off with whole armored trucks, and jump across the mountains in a single bound or vibrate my molecules through gold depository walls. I will be the laziest of supervillians, only planning scores when I run out of cash. I will call myself Travis McGee and take my retirement in installments. Houseboat with stolen security gear will, of course, be my calling card if the FBI can connect the dots.

Bwahahaha!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some people got stuck three times, some people got both... I've seen it all.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're very similar vaccines. In Canada it's probably going to happen for a lot of people, because at the moment Pfizer is doing a much better job of delivering on schedule than Moderna is. I'd personally be fine with getting a mixed dose.
 
Bowen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If there's one thing I love, it's distrubing.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ it's right on the card, do the people giving the injections not read?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It seemed to be human error and that is why I'm concerned about El Camino's protocol to be honest," Thomas said.

Generally, the El Camino protocol involves hydraulic kits to covert it to a low rider.  I think she'll be fine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: Jesus Christ it's right on the card, do the people giving the injections not read?


LOL... Come on man, you know how stupid most people are, right? Also, accidents happen where people mislabel after they draw it up, and it gets passed off and the no one has a clue.

But yeah, there are some pretty f*cking stupid people out there.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

toraque: "It seemed to be human error and that is why I'm concerned about El Camino's protocol to be honest," Thomas said.

Generally, the El Camino protocol involves hydraulic kits to covert it to a low rider.  I think she'll be fine.


Yes, but then it catches fire during a lunch stop at Sonic. So...
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Bowen: If there's one thing I love, it's distrubing.


Wow. You just come right out and say it.

Freak.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd be interested to know if there's value in getting an RNA vaccine to boost a viral vector like J&J or vice versa. Mixing RNA with RNA seems a bit scary, tbh...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.