 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Verge)   Microsoft fails once again to give the people what they want: Comic Sans   (theverge.com) divider line
42
    More: Amusing, Typeface, Typography, Sans-serif, default Office font, stroke endings, new default, font options, new custom fonts  
•       •       •

957 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 28 Apr 2021 at 2:50 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I could not care less about this. I understand I'm posting in a thread about this declaring how I could not care less about this but I really could not care less about this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was wrong with Calibri? Or whatever it was called.

/still like Consolas as well
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Public Sans FTW
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Courier New!  Non-proportional font for all us old farts.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wingdings.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Joker
 
jake_lex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Papyrus
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Font Conference
Youtube i3k5oY9AHHM
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
CaitoStreet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Century Schoolbook.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Courier New!  Non-proportional font for all us old farts.


Also the choice to make a 1.75 page paper, 2 pages.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Apple Garamond
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
laughingsquid.comView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Go back to 12pt Times New Roman. It remains the standard for manuscripts.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I vote for these:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Bonus points for anyone who can identify where the Liberty Island font comes from.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They'll find a way to screw this up.
...checks list...
A german font (I want to drink just looking at it, so it's got that going for it), one with a bigly sounding name that looks pathetic (it's the GOP of fonts), one that looks like a restaurant stuck in 1987 (it even has the name of a place that serves steamed crabs by the beach), one that wants to be italics but really has a growth disorder (the name sounds like the noise you make if you run a cheese grater across your eyeball), and one that looks like it was chiseled in granite (no, tectonic fonts aren't easy to read).

It's a race for fourth place with this list.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark is the last place I expect a Helvetica vs Arial flamewar to break out.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Fark is the last place I expect a Helvetica vs Arial flamewar to break out.


Those farking Swiss, I swear...
 
Saluki222
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Times New Roman looks the most professional, at least to me.  
Why use anything else?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll take Arial over Calibri any day, and Times New Roman for formal stuff. Happy to have a better replacement come along.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: I'll take Arial over Calibri any day, and Times New Roman for formal stuff. Happy to have a better replacement come along.


you SUCK
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fonty Mc Font Bold Face
 
SlamPuff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
With Seaford - why does the lowercase "a" entirely change shape between bold and italic? I find it extremely off-putting.

Skeena does it too ... *twitch*
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Old English.

Bring some class back to email.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Palatine linotype, baby.
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mock26: Bonus points for anyone who can identify where the Liberty Island font comes from.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish they would come out with a better cursive
and make it the default.  Since a lot of people can't
understand it, it would make it sort of like a secret
code.

Or, we could just use morse code.

.-- .... .- - / .... .- - .... / --. --- -.. / .-- .-. --- ..- --. .... - ..--..
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: I vote for these:

[Fark user image 668x278]


Bonus points for anyone who can identify where the Liberty Island font comes from.


Escape from New York. Where can I spend my points?
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JesseL: Mock26: Bonus points for anyone who can identify where the Liberty Island font comes from.

[Fark user image 850x566]


Shakes tiny fist
 
JesseL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

p51d007: I wish they would come out with a better cursive
and make it the default.  Since a lot of people can't
understand it, it would make it sort of like a secret
code.

Or, we could just use morse code.

.-- .... .- - / .... .- - .... / --. --- -.. / .-- .-. --- ..- --. .... - ..--..


Goddamn it. Do you want dittybopper showing up in here?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WE LIKE TENORITE!

WE LIKE TENORITE!
WE LIKE TENORITE!

/It chants well.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Courier New!  Non-proportional font for all us old farts.


FIXED SYS
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JesseL: p51d007: I wish they would come out with a better cursive
and make it the default.  Since a lot of people can't
understand it, it would make it sort of like a secret
code.

Or, we could just use morse code.

.-- .... .- - / .... .- - .... / --. --- -.. / .-- .-. --- ..- --. .... - ..--..

Goddamn it. Do you want dittybopper showing up in here?


Been a while since there's been an ASCII vs EBCDIC... "polite conversation".
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: I vote for these:

[Fark user image 668x278]


Bonus points for anyone who can identify where the Liberty Island font comes from.


the kerning gave me a headache.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
75% of all fonts fall into one of two categories: serif, and sans. And they look almost identical to every other font of that type.

The rest of the fonts, you take one look at, and understand why, after the first time they were used, no one ever wanted to use them again.
 
RAWISRADFORD
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

trerro: [YouTube video: Font Conference]


What is the wing ding translation at the end of this video?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: I vote for these:

[Fark user image 668x278]


Bonus points for anyone who can identify where the Liberty Island font comes from.


Everyone beat me to it.

I'd choose the Battletech one though.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lady J: dukeblue219: I'll take Arial over Calibri any day, and Times New Roman for formal stuff. Happy to have a better replacement come along.

you SUCK


NHS finally giving you enough time to Fark again?? Yay!!

Anyway, Verdana FTW.
 
lvdata2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Schaffer The Darklord - Battlefont
Youtube BycfNtQtXQw
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What about Gill Sans, the font of choice for dogfarkers everywhere:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_​G​ill
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wingdings.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.